Kilrea Mart: Flying trade for all types on offer

A smaller entry of 160 calves on Thursday, September 27th September met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand.

Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: Dungannon farmer, Charolais £445, Limousin £310; P McCracken, Cookstown, Charolais £430, £400, Limousin £365, Charolais £320; A and P Cochrane, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus £335, £310, £260; R Lennox, Magherafelt, Limousin £325; W Campbell, Magherafelt, Limousin £315; J Boyd, Swatragh, Hereford £305, Belgian Blue £295; Maghera farmer, Fleckvieh £302, Hereford £245; H Snodgrass, Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £295, £260; Irwin Farms, Blackhill, Hereford £280; D McKee, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £280; Limavady farmer, Aberdeen Angus £240; Castlerock farmer, Limousin £225; Grange Farms, Castlerock, Belgian Blue £220; W Simpson, Cullybackey, Aberdeen Angus £220 and L Galloway, Ahoghill, Aberdeen Angus £215.

Heifer calves: R Ramsey, Magherafelt, Limousin £310; J Boyd, Swatragh, Belgian Blue £260; Dungannon farmer, Limousin £250, Aberdeen Angus £220; H Snodgrass,Drumahoe, Aberdeen Angus £238; R Lennox, Magherafelt, Limousin £230, £220; P McCracken, Cookstown, Limousin £225; Grange Farms, Castlerock, Belgian Blue £210 and Maghera farmer, Limousin £205.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand.

Good young calves to £140.

Good demand for thick types.

Weanlings/suckler calves

50 on offer with more required to satisfy demand.

Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly.

Continental and Friesian lumps a super trade.

Customers for cattle up to 18 months.

A smaller entry of calves on Friday, September 28th met a flying trade for all types on offer. Bull calves: Brian McFall, Portglenone, 340k Limousin £915 (269), 310k Charolais £705 (227); M Armstrong, Garvagh, 330k Charolais £855 (259), 340k £860 (253), 370k, £910 (246), 360k £890 (247), 360k, £885 (246), 250k Limousin £615 (246), 390k Charolais £950 (244), 300k Limousin £730 (243), 370k Charolais £890 (241), 380k, £915 (241), 370k, £885 (239), 290k Limousin £830 (217); N Wylie, Portglenone, 210k Shorthorn £525 (250), 230k Belgian Blue £490 (213); W Moore, Macosquin, 360k Limousin £895 (249), 360k, £860 (239), 320k, £745 (233); S Higgins, Garvagh, 300k Limousin £735 (245); R McClelland, Claudy, 450k Charolais £1,020 (227) and E Houston, Ballymena, 420k Charolais £890 (212).

Heifer calves: Brian McFall, Portglenone, 250k Simmental £590 (236), 260k Limousin £605 (233), 270k Charolais £620 (230); S Higgins, Garvagh, 330k Limousin £745 (226), 410k, £890 (217), 410k, £880 (215), 360k, £770 (214); V McClelland, Claudy, 350k Charolais £790 (226), 310k, £690 (223), 350k Limousin £765 (219) and W Moore, Macosquin, 300k Limousin £670 (223), 360k Limousin £740 (206).

A good entry of 620 on Monday, October 1st met a steady trade.

More sheep needed every week.

Lambs to £82.00 to 347 per kg.

Lambs: J Higgins, Garvagh, 19k, £66 (347); Kilrea farmer, 23k, £79 (343); S Montgomery, Dunloy, 21k, £70.20 (334); J and P Semple, Limavady, 20k, £66.50 (333); R A Kelly, Coleraine, 22.5k, £74.60 (332); I McAleese, Aghadowey, 23.5k, £78 (332); P Cunning, Castlerock, 23k, £75.80 (330); S and A Black, Garvagh, 20.5k, £67.50 (329); T Topping, Garvagh, 22.5k, £73.50 (327); M Burton, Limavady, 223k, £75 (326); G Calderwood, Rasharkin, 23.5k, £76.50 (326); J Kirk, Ballymoney, 23k, £74.80 (325); W Jeffers, Coleraine, 23k, £74.50 (324); R McGinley, Ballymoney, 22.5k, £73 (324); G Graham, Macosquin, 22k, £71 (323); G McGeagh, Draperstown, 24k, £77 (321); T and W Taylor, Ballymoney, 24k, £77 (321); R Lyttle, Garvagh, 24k, £76.80 (320); R McCaughern, Rasharkin, 23k, £73.50 (320); D McIlroy, Aghadowey, 24,k £76.50 (319); Garvagh farmer, 24k, £76.50 (319) and S J Wilson, Dungiven, 24.5k, £78.20 (319).

Fat ewes on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types.

Ewes to £80.

Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of dairy stock on Tuesday, October 2nd met a super trade to a top of £1,730 for a calved cow.

More stock required weekly.

W and H Watson, Coleraine, calved cows to £1,730, £1,480; W Millar (Jnr), Coleraine, calved cow £1,670 and J Gordon, Kilrea, calved heifers to £1,590, £1,500.

A super entry of 360 stock on Wednesday, October 3rd at Kilrea continued to meet with a good steady trade.

Steers sold to £1,285, heifers sold to £1,400 and fat cows sold to £1,150.

Fat cows: (60 on offer, flying trade - more required)

N Wylie, Portglenone, 500k Charolais £970 (194); B Mullan, Garvagh, 610k Limousin £1,150 (189); C and J Kelly, Bellarena, 600k Limousin £965 (161), 600k Belgian Blue £885 (148), 670k Charolais £940 (140); P McNicholl, Garvagh, 730k Aberdeen Angus £1145 (157), 620k Limousin £845 (137); J Gilfillan, Myroe, 620k Limousin £965 (156); W Millar(Jnr), Coleraine, 550k Friesian £855 (156), 550k, £750 (136); Cookstown farmer, 600k Belgian Blue £930 (155), 500k, £765 (153), 540k Montbeliarde £745 (138), 530k Belgian Blue £730 (138); A Andrews, Castlerock, 580k Shorthorn £865 (149), 590k Simmental £855 (145), 680k Montbeliarde £890 (131); J Muldoon, Moneymore, 770k Charolais £1,150 (149); I Smyth, Limavady, 690k Limousin £1,000 (145), 660k, £855 (130); Claudy farmer, 760k Limousin £1060 (139) and S Wallace, Tobermore, 690k Aberdeen Angus £940 (136).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

D Gray, Limavady, Limousin cows with Charolais bull calves at foot to £1,900;

Heifers: D Gray, Limavady, 380k Limousin £1,020 (268), 480k, £1,030 (215), 510k Belgian Blue £1,090 (214), 540k Limousin £1,135 (210), 440k, £920 (209), 590k, £1,230 (209), 570k, £1,180 (207), 440k, £910 (207), 280k £575 (205), 510k, £1,045 (205), 550k, £1,120 (204), 570k Charolais £1,150 (202), 540k Limousin £1,090 (202), 390k, £780 (200); J Muldoon, Moneymore, 370k Charolais £835 (226), 400k, £800 (200); N Connor, Dungiven, 540k Limousin £1,195 (221), 510k, £1,020 (200); D and L Mullan, Garvagh, 400k Limousin £880 (220), 390k, £855 (219), 380k, £790 (208), 420k, £845 (201), 420k, £840 (200); Coleraine farmer, 370k Limousin £765 (207), 340k Aberdeen Angus £690 (203), 410k Limousin £800 (195); Kilrea farmer, 340k Limousin £700 (206); Randalstown farmer, 400k Charolais £820 (205), 400k, £795 (199); J Gilfillan, Myroe, 640k Limousin £1,305 (204); B Mullan, Garvagh, 390k Limousin £785 (201); M Millar, Coleraine, 560k Charolais £1,125 (201); N McKay, Portglenone, 400k Saler £800 (200), 390k, £770 (197); 450k £880 (196); D McCormick, Ballycastle, 430k Limousin £845 (197) and I Tanner, Castlerock, 410k Limousin £800 (195).

Steers: C O’Connell, Ringsend, 400k Charolais £950 (238), 440k Limousin £970 (220), 650k Charolais £1,285 (198); I and S Tanner, Castlerock, 340k Belgian Blue £795 (234), 380k, £875 (231), 380k, £875 (231), 360k Charolais £825 (229), 390k Limousin £860 (221), 390k Belgian Blue £845 (217), 430k Charolais £925 (215), 400k, £790 (198); D Gray, Limavady, 370k Limousin £860 (232), 570k, £1,265 (222), 510k, £1,125 (221), 450k, £990 (220), 610k, £1,200 (197), 480k, £1,050 (219), 560k, £1,190 (213), 560k, £1,140 (204), 460k, £925 (201), 630k Charolais £1,260 (200), 380k, £770 (203), 410k Limousin £830 (202), 550k, £1,100 (200); J Muldoon, Moneymore, 450k Charolais £1,035 (230); J Kane, Ballintoy, 420k Simmental £915 (218), 480k Limousin £960 (200), 430k, £860 (200); Coleraine farmer, 450k Aberdeen Angus £945 (210); Ballymoney farmer, 240k Belgian Blue £500 (208), 380k Aberdeen Angus £740 (195); I Smyth, Bushmills, 490k Belgian Blue £1005 (205); T Graham, Portglenone, 400k Aberdeen Angus £790 (198); A Bradley, Kilrea, 450k Charolais £885 (197); Coleraine farmer, 380k Belgian Blue £750 (197) and S Connolly, Portglenone, 500k Aberdeen Angus £980 (196).

Friesian and Aberdeen Angus steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneers: H A McIlrath and Ltd.