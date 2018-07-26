Lamb prices increase by £4 per head at Rathfriland Co-Op

There was an excellent trade for all classes of sheep on Tuesday (July 24th) evening.

Lamb prices increased on average by £4.00 per head with 24k at £90.

The 21-22kg lots showed the biggest increase.

A pen of 21k from Ballynafoy sold at £82 or 390p/k.

319 fat ewes cleared up to £104.

LAMBS

Rathfriland farmer: 24k at £90. Shanrod farmer: 27.5k at £90. Kilkeel farmer: 26k at £88. Leitrim farmer: 23k at £87.50. Hilltown farmer: 25k at £87.50. Shinn farmer: 20k at £74 and 21k at £77. Hilltown farmer: 53 lambs, 20k at £73.50. Cullion farmer: 21k at £78. Castlewellan farmer: 18.8k at £68.

319 FAT EWES AND RAMS

Ballynafoy farmer: £104 and £97. Rathfriland farmer: £99, £88 and £87. Lisnacree farmer: £96 and £93. Ballinran farmer: £93. Kilkeel farmer: £86. Aughnaskeagh farmer: £92.

Next Tuesday (July 31st): There will be a special entry of 70 pure bred Pol Dorset sheep including shearling ewes, ewe lambs and two and three year old ewes, two two year old pedigree Charollais and one pedigree dorset ram.

These will be sold from 8.30pm to 9.00pm approximately.