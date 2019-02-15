There was a larger entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, February 11 with a strong trade for all stock on offer.

Lambs sold at:

€80 to €90 for 30-35 kgs;

€90 to €105 for 35-40 kgs;

€105 to €118 for 40-45 kgs;

€118 to €128 for 45-50 kgs;

€125 to €134 for 50-57 kgs.

Fat ewes sold from €70 to €130.

Ewes with 1 lamb sold from €150 to €205.

Ewes with 2 lambs sold from €200 to €310.

Springers sold from €120 to €170.

Cattle sale, Thursday, February 14, 2019 - Top class bulls over 600 kgs - €570 to €850 over.

Beef bullocks - €580 to €775 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €735 over.

Beef heifers - €480 to €845 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €630 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1,570 each.

A large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, February 14.

An excellent trade for all types of stock on offer.

Strong quality stock sold up to €850 over.

Lighter stock sold well also selling up to €2.80/kg.

Bulls sold from €1.80/kg to €2.80/kg.

Bullocks sold from €1.80/kg to €2.70/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.00/kg to €2.70/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1,570/head.

Please note that the sale of weanlings will now take place every Thursday after the usual weekly cattle sale until further notice.

Intake for weanlings from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.