Latest prices from Ballymena

An entry of 1650 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a terrific trade.

Fat lambs sold to 410p, for tywo pens of sheep both 23kg at £94.50 from local farmer and Jimmy Mills, Kilwaughter, and to a top per head of £98 twice. 29kg from S & M McGuicken, Dunloy and 29 ½ kg from Kevin O’Kane, Dunloy. Fat ewes sold to £89.

Fat hoggets (Top prices per kg): DJ Fenton, Broughshane 6 Tex 18kg £76 (422), local farmer 6 Tex 23kg £94.50 (410), J McQuiston Ballymoney 50 Tex 22kg £90 (409), R Simpson, Broughshane 11 Tex 23kg £94 (408), Mrs M Cottrell, Glenarm 2 Tex 20kg £81 (405), J McBride, Martinstown 20 Tex 21kg £85 (404), W McIlwaine, Ballyclare 3 Tex 22.5kg £91 (404), S Davison, Broughshane 9 Tex 21.5kg £86.50 (402), A White, Ballymena 5 Tex 22kg £88 (400), Mrs A Kyle, Portrush 30 Tex 22kg £88 (400), P Faulkner, Ringsend 21 Tex 86 (400), D&F Kinney, Cushendall 2 CB 20kg £80 (400), J Mills, Kilwaughter 15 Mule 22kg £87.80 (399), J Reid, Carnlough 13 CB 24kg £95 (395), Rainey Bros, Ballygalley 6 Tex 23.5kg £93 (395), T O’Kane, Newtowncrommelin 24 Tex 23.5kg £93 (395), B McCroary, Broughshane 7 Suff 23.5kg £93 (395), J Forsythe, Islandmagee 13 Suff 23.5kg £93 (395), T McCroary, Ballyclare 5 Dor 23.5kg £93 (395), S Kerr, Kilwaughter 12 BF 23kg £91 (395), S Currie, Larne 43 CB 22kg £87 (395), S McCann, Randalstown 15 Tex 22kg £87 (395), H Blaney, Ahoghill 5 Tex 21.5kg £85 (395).

Top prices per head: G&M McGuickan, Dunloy 1 Tex 29kg £98, K O’Kane, Dunloy 3 Suff 29.5kg £98, R Simpson, Broughshane 7 Tex 26.5kg £97, WJ Hanna, Ballyclare 39 Tex 25.5kg £97, M Moffett, Broughshane 24 Tex 26.5kg £97, S Gregg, Glarryford 2 Tex 25kg £96.50, J Graham, Toome 7 Tex 25kg £96, I Kernohan, Randalstown 23 Tex 25kg £96, N McBurney, Moorfields 13 Cha 25kg £95.80, C Kennedy, Ballyclare 10 LLy 26.5kg £95.80, D Park, Ballyclare 11 Suff 26kg £95.50, H Carson, Dundrod 22 Tex 25kg, J Reid, Carnlough 13 CB 24kg £95, PJ McKillop, Loughgiel 16 Cha 26kg £95, S Craig, Ballycastle 25 Tex 25kg £95, G Forsythe, Cloughmills 19 Tex 25kg £95, D & I Dunlop, Glarryford 50 Suff 26kg £95, B Lyttle, Moorfields 35 Tex 24.5kg £95, A Smyth, Moorfields 2 Cha 25.5kg £95, S Wilson, Ballymena 28 Suff 25kg £95, S Rainey, Ballygally 4 CB 25.5kg £95, R Carlisle, Newtownabbey 2 Tex 25.5kg £95, G McConnell, Glenarm 1 Tex 26kg £95.

Fat Ewes - 1st Quality - Suff £70 - £85; Tex £70 - £89; CB £60 - £70; BF £40 - £60

A small turnout of 117 beef cattle on Thursday, 3rd January sold to 206 pence per kg for a 570kg AA steer, beef heifers to 201 pence for a 550kg Hereford. Beef cows sold to 159p for a Lim 880kg, Friesian cows to 123 pence.

Beef steers sold to: Bruce Matthews, Clough AA 570kg £1174 (206), AA 700kg £1442 (206), AA 720kg £1454 (202), AA 720kg £1454 (202), AA 660kg £1306 (198), P & S Kelly, Kells BB 770kg £1493 (194), Thomas McErlean, Bellaghy Par 630kg £1222 (194), Sam McNabney, Clough Lim 530kg £1022 (193), Thomas McErlean, Bellaghy Sim 740kg £1420 (192), P & S Kelly, Lim 730kg £1387 (190).

Beef heifers sold to: Derek Hood, Claudy Here 550kg £1105 (201), Lim 550kg £1100 (200), Sam McNabney, Clough Char 670kg £1326 (198), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena AA 620kg £1178 (190), Sam McNabney Lim 620kg £1178 (190).

Beef cows sold to: Local farmer Lim 880kg £1399 (159), Thomas Finlay, Larne Lim 640kg £972 (152), G Devlin, Randalstown Lim 730kg £1095 (150), GN Gibson, Ligoniel SHB 650kg £890 (137), E Kelly, Randalstown Lim 630kg £890 (135), local farmer FKV 720kg £964 (134), Fr 600kg £738 (123), Lim 590kg £708 (120), D McMullan, Rasharkin Fr 620kg £744 (120), local farmer Lim 660kg £792 (120)), R Thompson, Ligoniel AA 860kg £1032 (120).

Friesian cows sold to: Local farmer 600kg £738 (123), D McMullan, Kilrea 620kg £744 (120), H Alcorn, Limavady 620kg £713 (115), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena 480kg £532 (111), J & JM White, Comber 580kg £626 (108), 590kg £613 (104), Sam Wadsworth, Lisburn 730kg £744 (102), K Craig, Ballyclare 690kg £696 (101), RJ & JA Wright, Stoneyford 480kg £470 (98), M McCurdy, Ballymoney 720kg £698 (97), K Craig, Ballyclare 700kg £658 (94), WJ & A McCullough, Broughshane 650kg £585 (90), Ian Henry, Cookstown 790kg £711 (90).

22 dairy cows and heifers met excellent demand on Friday selling to £1980 for a calved heifer from W Patterson, Ballyclare.

Ruling prices: W Patterson, Ballyclare £1980, D Blelock, Crumlin £1940, £1920, AT McAuley, Bushmills £1840, RR Cupples, Broughshane £1800, W Patterson £1790, G Wallace, Broughshane £1730, J & M Wilson, Broughshane £1700, Thomas Carlisle (2) £1680, W Patterson £1660, AT McAuley £1620, J & M Wilson, Broughshane £1550, RH & HA Shanks, Dunadry £1400.

243 lots in the calf ring met terrific trade selling to £420 which was realised twice for month old Char bulls, heifer calves to £410 for 2 month old Simmentals.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: W Gillespie, Portglenone Char £420, H Alcorn, Limavady Char £420, J Huey, Armoy BB £410, H Alcorn Char £405, (2) Char £400, Sam Wadsworth, Lisburn AA £400, RJT Fleming, Templepatrick Sim £400, Leslie Wilson, Doagh AA £390, H Alcorn (2) Char £385, Char £380, Sam Wadsworth BB £365, H Alcorn Char £360, Irwin Gamble, Articlave (2) Lim £355, Ian Henry, Cookstown Lim £350, James Graham, Raloo Sim £350, M Nelson, Ballyclare Here £350.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh (2) Sim 410, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Lim £350, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare Lim £340, H Alcorn, Limavady Char £330, Sam Wadsworth, Lisburn BB £325, I Montgomery, Glenwherry BB £315, Sam Wadsworth BB £315, A Beggs, Larne Lim £315, D Montgomery Lim £310, James Graham, Raloo Sim £310, W Gillespie, Portglenone BB £300, H Alcorn Char £300, JC Barkley, Ballymena BB £300, James Graham, Raloo Sim £300, Robert Adams, Ballymena AA £290, A & T Knox, Bushmills BB £290, H Alcorn Char £290.

Friesian bull calves sold to: A Magee Snr, Kilwaughter £290, J Huey, Armoy £250, Ian Henry, Cookstown (2) £195, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare £175, Ian Henry (2) £170, Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee (2) £170, John Patterson, Crumlin £170, £160, Ian Henry (2) £155, Thomas Fullerton, Maghera £150, JF Smith, Islandmagee £150, A Magee Snr (4) £150, Ian Henry (2) £145, Hugh Hall, Ballyclare £145, Thomas Fullerton, Maghera £145, A Magee Snr £140.

An entry of 60 store cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a terrific trade. Bullocks sold to 228p for a Lim 460kg at £1050 offered by JS Hamilton, Ballymena and to £680 over for a Char 700kg at £1380 presented by G Kernohan, Randalstown. Heifers sold to £510 over for a Lim 470kg £980 brought out by S Wilson, Ballynure.

Bullocks: JS Hamilton, Ballyclare Lim 460kg £1050 (228), JS Hamilton, Ballymena Lim 500kg £1085 (217), C Stewart, Randalstown Lim 470kg £1000 (212), JS Hamilton, Ballymena Lim 430kg £910 (211), RJ Anderson, Cullybackey AA 470kg £980 (218), RJ Anderson, Cullybackey AA 510kg £1060 (207) (2), JS Hamilton, Ballymena Lim 450kg £930 (206), C Stewart, Randalstown Lim 520kg £1070 (205), G Kernohan, Randalstown Cha 570kg £1155 (202), P McNeill, Cushendun Cha 480kg £970 (202), RJ Anderson, Cullybackey AA 480kg £965 (201), JS Hamilton, Ballymena Lim 450kg £900 (200), G Kernohan, Randalstown Cha 600kg £1200 (200), G Kernohan, Randalstown Cha 700kg £1380 (197), RJ Anderson, Cullybackey AA 560kg £1100 (196), JS Hamilton, Ballymena Lim 510kg £1000 (196), P McKeown, Martinstown Lim 460kg £900 (195), G Kernohan, Randalstown Lim 640kg £1245 (194).

Heifers: Shane Wilson, Ballynure Lim 470kg £980 (208), Lim 460kg £950 (206), Lim 460kg £920 (200), Lim 450kg £840 (186).

An entry of 2106 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a super trade. Fat lambs sold to 415p for a pen of 48 Texels 22kg at £91.50 offered by Shaws Hill farm, Kells and to a top per head of £104 for a pen of heavy hoggets from C McAllister, Moorfields. Fat ewes sold to £85.

Fat hoggets (1902)

(Top prices per kg): James Reilly, Ballycastle 3 Tex 17.5kg £77 (440), Wm Davidson, Broughshane 4 Tex 16.5kg £69 (418), Shaws Hill farm, Kells 48 Tex 22kg £91.50 (415), WJ Smyth, Moorfields 8 Tex 21kg £87 (414), Andrew Kennedy, Ballymena 5 Dor 23kg £95 (413), R & M Kidd, Aughafatten 15 Tex 22.5kg £92.50 (411), SJ Adams, Ballymena 9 Tex 20.5kg £84 (409), N Hamill, Aughafatten 14 Tex 22kg £90 (409), T Maybin, Larne 20 Tex 21.5kg £87.50 (407), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 7 Tex 23.5kg £95.50 (406), James A Wilson, Doagh 27 Suff 22kg £89 (404), RJ McKay & Son, Carnlough 17 CB 22.5kg £91 (404), I Morrison, Dunloy 34 Tex 23kg £93 (404), DA Boyd, Broughshane 20 Tex 23kg £93 (404), Carrigeen farms, Templepatrick 13 Tex 23.5kg £95 (404), Andrew Armstrong, Broughshane 26 Tex 23kg £92.50 (402), J McFetridge, Glenarm 8 Dor 22.5kg £90 (400), J Petticrew, Cairncastle 6 CB 20.5kg £82 (400), J Collins, Ballymoney 30 Tex 23kg £92 (400), G Robinson, Broughshane 7 Tex 20kg £80 (400), WJ Steele, Coleraine 56 Tex 22.5kg £90 (400), S Rainey, Ballygalley 8 BF 22kg £88 (400), J Bonnar, Broughshane 28 Tex 23kg £92 (400), James Reilly, Ballycastle 11 Tex 20.5kg £81.50 (397).

Top prices per head: Chris McAllister, Moorfields 2 Tex 30kg £104, RAS Barkley, Dunloy 3 Suff 38.5kg £102, Louise Hamilton, 30 Tex 33.5kg £101, PJ Kane, Ballycastle 4 Tex 28kg £100, Wm Adams, Ballymena 1 Blu 37kg £100, 1 Blu 34kg £100, RAS Barkley 5 Suf 31kg £100, PJ Kane, 2 Suff 29kg £99, S Jamieson, Broughshane 33 Tex 28.5kg £99, R Taylor, Upper Ballinderry 3 Suff 28kg £98.50, Sean Black, Glenarm 3 Tex 27.5kg £98, Alan McClintock, Ballymena 6 Tex 30.5kg £98, Martin Campbell, Carnlough 2 Dor 27kg £98, M Elliott, Armoy 3 Blu 30kg £98, K McAuley, Broughshane 39 Tex 26.5kg £96.50, J Graham, Toomebridge 7 Tex 26.5kg £96.50, B Gribben, Dunloy 24 Suff 26.5kg £96.50, Richard Cowan, Magheramourne 42 Suff 25.5kg £96.50, David Park, Ballyclare 11 Tex 26kg £96, George Stirling, Parkgate 27 Suff 27.5kg £96, Amy McConnell, Templepatrick 25 Dor 25kg £96, Ed McErlean, Portglenone 23 Tex 27kg £96, Graeme Martin, 7 Tex 23.5kg £95.50, Scott Wharry 11 Tex 26kg £95.50.

Fat ewes (1st quality): Suff - £68-£85; Tex - £72-£85; CB - £60-£72; BF - £40-£58