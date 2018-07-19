Lively trade for sheep at Raphoe Mart

There was a lively trade for all sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, July 16th with lambs selling at:

€70 to €80 for 30-36kgs;

€80 to €90 for 36-40kgs;

€90 to €95 for 40-43kgs;

€95 to €100 for 43-46kgs;

€100 to €105 for 46-50kgs;

€105 to €120 for 50-58kgs;

Dry ewes sold from €70 to €121 each.

Cattle sale Thursday, July 19th 2018: Store bullocks - €400 to €735 over the weight.

Store heifers - €340 to €510 over.

Dry cows - €650 to €1260 each.

Trade remained similar to the previous week at the cattle sale in Raphoe Mart on Thursday, July 19th with quality cattle most sought after.

Plainer types remain more difficult to sell.

Bulls/bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.50/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.50/kg.

Fat cows sold from €650/head to €1,260/head.

Please note: The clearance sale of dairy cows due to take place on Thursday, July 26th has been postponed to spring next year.

Breeding sheep and ram sales will begin at Raphoe Mart each Wednesday night from August 15th 2018 until further notice.

Intake from 5pm and sale at 7pm.

Also for sale on Wednesday, August 15th 2018 will be pedigree registered Belclare rams at 8pm approximately.

Regular sales:

Sheep sale every Monday 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.