Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sell to a top of £2,000

Dairy stock sold to a top of £2,000 at Markethill on Tuesday, February 12 paid for a calved heifer from a Stewartstown farmer.

The same owner received £1,960 for a calved heifer.

An Aghalee farmer sold three calved heifers at £1,980, £1,940 and £1,920 each and several more sold from £1,300 to £1,570.

CULL COWS

The 100 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows sold from £125 to £143 per 100 kilos for a 614k Blonde d’Aquitaine at £875.

Top price £1125 for 810k Charolais £139.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £95 to £110 per 100 kilos for 660k at £725 and up to £875 paid for 860k £102.

Second quality Friesians from £75 to £90 and the poorest types from £60 to £70 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Belleeks farmer 614k, £875, £143.00; Banbridge farmer 544k, £775, £142.00; Poyntzpass farmer 546k, £775, £142.00; Markethill farmer 810k, £1,125, £139.00; Banbridge farmer 660k, £915, £139.00; Poyntzpass farmer 516k, £715, £139.00; Poyntzpass faremr 600k, £785, £131.00; Poyntzpass farmer 516k, £665, £129.00 and Banbridge farmer 626k, £795, £127.00.

Friesian cull cows

Kilkeel farmer 662k £725 £110.00; Annalong farmer 786k £835 £106.00; Newry farmer 602k £615 £102.00; Middletown farmer 860k £875 £102.00; Glenanne farmer 686k £685 £100.00; Armagh farmer 694k £685 £99.00; Middletown farmer 756k £745 £99.00; Banbridge farmer 808k £775 £96.00;

CALVES

The 220 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold from £240 to a top of £390 paid for a five week old Limousin followed by £380 for a five week old Limousin.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £190 to £275 with an exceptional two week old Charolais heifer selling at £380.

Bull calves

Limousin £390; Limousin £380; Limousin £330; Aberdeen Angus £265; Aberdeen Angus £255; Aberdeen Angus £250 and Limousin £245.

Heifer calves

Charolaisarolais £380; Belgian Blue £275; Aberdeen Angus £230; Aberdeen Angus £215; Aberdeen Angus £205; Aberdeen Angus £200; Belgian Blue £195 and Charolais £190.