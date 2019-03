Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sell to a top of £2,110

Dairy stock sold to a top of £2,110 at Markethill on Tuesday, March 19 paid for a calved heifer from a Stewartstown farmer the same owner received £1,500 for a calved heifer.

An Aghalee producer sold calved heifers at £1,500 and £1,400 each.

CULL COWS

115 cull cows sold in a steady demand.

Beef bred cows from £130 to £151 per 100 kilos for 578k at £875 and up to £1135 paid for 800k £142.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £95 to £116 per 100 kilos for 600k at £755 and up to £855 for 770k £110.

Second quality Friesians from £80 to £90 per 100 kilos and poorest types from £60 to £75 per 100 kilos.

Portadown farmer 578k, £875, £151.00; Craigavon farmer 800k, £1,135, £142.00; Tassagh farmer 792k, £1,115, £141.00; Tassagh farmer 690k, £965, £139.00; Banbridge farmer 668k, £925, £138.00; Markethill farmer 694k, £955, £138.00; Banbridge farmer 628k, £845, £135.00; Tassagh farmer 770k, £1,015, £132.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 652k, £855, £131.00.

Friesian cull cows

Loughgall farmer 650k, £755, £116.00; Collone farmer 700k, £795, £114.00; Newmills farmer 772k, £855, £111.00; Newry farmer 688k, £745, £108.00; Cullyhanna farmer 664k, £705, £106.00; Collone farmer 814k, £845, £104.00 and Cullyhanna farmer 720k, £735, £102.00.

CALVES

120 calves.

Good quality bull calves from £240 to £340 and good quality heifer calves from £180 to £260 each.

Bull calves

Aberdeen Angus £340; Charolais £325; BB £320; Hereford £310; Aberdeen Angus £285; Aberdeen Angus £285; Aberdeen Angus £275; Charolais £270 and Simmental £270.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £260; Aberdeen Angus £250; Hereford £235; Hereford £230; Hereford £220; Hereford £210; Hereford £210 and Aberdeen Angus £200.