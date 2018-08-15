Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sell to up to £1,260

Dairy stock sold up to £1,260 in Markethill on Tuesday, August 14th paid for a calved Friesian heifer.

CULL COWS

90 cull cows sold in a stronger demand.

Good quality beef bred cows sold from £140 to £179 per 100 kilos for 630k at £1,135 and up to £1,345 for 790k £170.

Cows/heifers to £207 for 550k at £1,145.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £110 to £124 for 760k at £945 and up to £1,045 for 890k £116.

Second quality from £90 to £100 and the poorest types from £65 to £85 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Aughnacloy farmer 554k, £1,145, £207.00; Jerrettspass farmer 634k, £1,135, £179.00; Banbridge farmer 590k, £1,015, £172.00; Scarva farmer 790k, £1,345, £170.00; Banbridge farmer 640k, £1,035, £162.00; Middletown farmer 708k, £1,135, £160.00; Keady farmer 682k, £1,065, £156.00; Crossgar farmer 624k, £955, £153.00 and Crossgar farmer 648k, £985, £152.00.

Friesian cull cows

Middletown farmer 762k, £945, £124.00; Benburb farmer 616k, £755, £123.00; Poyntzpass farmer 824k, £985, £120.00; Poyntzpass farmer 898k, £1,045, £116.00 and Middletown farmer 676k, £745, £110.00.

CALVES

120 calves.

Good quality bull calves sold from £250 to a top of £370 paid twice for a three week old Simmental.

Good quality heifer calves sold from £200 to £285 for a five week old Simmental.

Heifer calves

Simmental £285; Limousin £285; Belgian Blue £260; Aberdeen Angus £240; Hereford £230; Belgian Blue £215 and Limousin £200.

Bull calves

Simmental £375; Simmental £375; Limousin £320; Belgian Blue £320; Limousin £305; Belgian Blue £290; Hereford £275 and Limousin £270.