Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sells to a top price of £2,000

Dairy stock sold to a top of £2,000 at Markethill on Tuesday, December 18th was paid for a calved heifer from an Armagh producer.
A Crumlin farmer sold a calved second calver at £1,500.
CULL COWS
The 70 cull cows sold in a firmer demand.
Beef bred cows selling up to £147 per 100 kilos for 754k at £1,105 from a Hillsborough farmer.
An Armagh producer received £145 for 770k Lim at £1,115.
Fleshed Friesians sold from £95 to £108 for a 640k at £695.
Top price Friesian £865 for 820k at £105.
Second quality Friesians from £80 to £90 and the poorest types from £55 to £75 per 100 kilos.
Hillsborough farmer 754k, £1,105, £147.00; Armagh farmer 770k, £1,115, £145.00; Hillsborough farmer 758k, £1,085, £143.00 and Hillsborough farmer 918k, £1,115, £122.00.
Friesian cull cows
Dromore farmer 642k, £695, £108.00; Glenanne farmer 820k, £865, £105.00; Dungannon farmer 798k, £815, £102.00; Dungannon farmer 784k, £785, £100.00; Dungannon farmer 750k, £735, £98.00; Dungannon farmer 782k, £765, £98.00; Kilkeel farmer 728k, £685, £94.00 and Dungannon farmer 704k, £655, £93.00.
CALVES
160 calves returned a steady demand.
Good quality bull calves sold from £240 to £330 for a four week old Blue.
Aberdeen Angus bull calves sold from £220 to £290 each.
Good quality heifer calves sold from £190 to £330 for a Limousin.
Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £280.
Reared bull calves sold to £550 each and reared heifer calves to £600 each.
Bull calves
Belgian Blue £320; Limousin £320; Aberdeen Angus £285; Charolais £280; Aberdeen Angus £270; Hereford £270; Belgian Blue £260; Hereford £250 and Hereford £245.
Heifer calves
Limousin £330; Aberdeen Angus £280; Shorthorn £225; Limousin £215; Limousin £215; Belgian Blue £205 and Aberdeen Angus £195.