Markethill Mart: Dairy stock sells to up to £1,610

Dairy stock sold up to £1,610 at Markethill on Tuesday, November 13th paid for a calved heifer from a Kilkeel farmer.

The same owner received £1,600 each for two calved heifers and £1,500 for a calved heifer. A Loughgall producer sold a calved heifer at £1,600.

CULL COWS

200 cull cows sold in an easier trade.

Fleshed beef bred cows sold from £120 to £140 per 100 kilos with a top of £154 for 630k at £975.

Fleshed Friesians sold £90 to £104 for 668k at £695.

Second quality Friesians from £80 to £88 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £55 to £70 per 100 kilos.

Feeding cows from £95 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Tandragee farmer 632k, £975, £154.00; Warrenpoint farmer 662k, £925, £140.00; Tandragee farmer 742k, £1,035, £139.00; Newry farmer 696k, £945, £136.00; Keady farmer 640k, £865, £135.00; Newry farmer 698k, £935, £134.00; Kilmore farmer 672k, £895, £133.00; Keady farmer 874k, £1,135, £130.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 700k, £895, £128.00.

Friesian cull cows

Lurgan farmer 668k, £695, £104.00; Ahorey farmer 682k, £695, £102.00; Ahorey farmer 674k, £685, £102.00; Tandragee farmer 698k, £675, £97.00; Dromara farmer 706k, £675, £96.00; Armagh farmer 682k, £645, £95.00 and Newry farmer 698k, £655, £94.00.

CALVES

160 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves sold from £230 to £330 for three week old Limousin.

Good quality heifer calves from £200 to £270 for three week old Belgian Blue.

Reared bull calves sold from £400 to £640 and heifers from £350 to £500 each.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £270; Belgian Blue £260; Belgian Blue £260; Limousin £255; Belgian Blue £250; Limousin £225; Aberdeen Angus £225; Aberdeen Angus £205.

Bull calves

Limousin £330; Belgian Blue £315; Limousin £305; Belgian Blue £300; Aberdeen Angus £265; Limousin £250; Aberdeen Angus £250; Belgian Blue £250; Hereford £235.