Markethill Mart: Heavy heifers sell to £1,490

An entry of 550 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 13th January sold in another good trade for all classes of stock.

HEIFER

A large entry of 240 heifers maintained their recent trade with a very large turnout of forward stores and beef heifers.

Heavy heifers sold to £1,490 on two occasions for 638k, £234 per 100 kilos and for 650k, £229 per 100 kilos.

The top 20 heifers sold from £215 to £233 per 100 kilos paid for 600k at £1,400.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold to a top of £240 per 100 kilos for 470k Belgian Blue at £1,130 for a Magheralin farmer.

Main demand for first quality middleweight from £200 to £220 per 100 kilos.

In all the 240 heifers sold at an averaged price of £970 per head.

Second quality heifers sold steadily from £175 to £190 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 638k, £1,490, £234.00; Loughgall farmer 600k, £1,400, £233.00; Poyntzpass farmer 650k, £1,490, £229.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 556k, £1,240, £223.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 552k, £1,230, £223.00; Cullyhanna farmer 550k, £1,225, £223.00; Cullyhanna farmer 564k, £1,250, £222.00; Poyntzpass farmer 550k, £1,215, £221.00; Richhill farmer 562k, £1,240, £221.00.

Middleweight heifers

Magheralin farmer 470k, £1,130, £240.00; Tynan farmer 486k, £1,070, £220.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 498k, £1,090, £219.00; Cullyhanna farmer 442k, £955, £216.00; Armagh farmer 482k, £1,030, £214.00; Belcoo farmer 492k, £1,050, £213.00; Cullyhanna farmer 490k, £1,030, £210.00; Ballinderry farmer 452k, £950, £210.00.

BULLOCKS

130 bullocks maintained their recent trade.

Good quality middleweight sold from £200 to £234 per 100 kilos for 440k Charolais at £1,030 for a Lisnadill farmer followed by £219 per 100 kilos for 488k Limousin at £1,070 for a Crossmaglen farmer.

Forward bullocks sold to £223 per 100 kilos for 528k Limousin at £1,180 from an Armagh farmer.

All good quality forward bullocks sold readily from £200 to £221 per 100 kilos for 560k at £1,240 for an Armagh farmer.

Aberdeen Angus bullocks sold to a top of £211 per 100 kilos for 650k at £1,350 from a Loughgall farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold from £186 per 100 kilos for 506k at £940 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

All good quality friesians sold from £140 to £166 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Armagh farmer 528k, £1,180, £223.00; Armagh farmer 562k, £1,240, £221.00; Portadown farmer 516k, £1,125, £218.00; Lisnadill farmer 526k, £1,135, £216.00; Armagh farmer 522k, £1,120, £215.00; Armagh farmer 526k, £1,120, £213.00; Portadown farmer 516k, £1,090, £211.00; Loughgall farmer Aberdeen Angus 640k, £1,350, £211.00.

Friesian bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 506k, £940, £186.00; Armagh farmer 524k, £950, £181.00; Armagh farmer 544k, £905, £166.00; Loughgall farmer 604k, £970, £161.00; Loughgall farmer 654k, £1,010, £154.00; Katesbridge farmer 618k, £935, £151.00; Katesbridge farmer 728k, £1,065, £146.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Lisnadill farmer 440k, £1,030, £234.00; Crossmaglen farmer 488k, £1,070, £219.00; Crossmaglen farmer 420k, £900, £214.00; Crossmaglen farmer 460k, £980, £213.00; Glenanne farmer 418k, £890, £213.00; Lisnadill farmer 492k, £1,045, £212.00; Donaghcloney farmer 406k, £860, £212.00; Crossmaglen farmer 442k, £930, £210.00; Crossmaglen farmer 448k, £940, £210.00.

WEANLINGS

A large entry of 180 weanlings sold in a very firm trade.

Male weanlings sold to a top of £326 per 100 kilos for 262k Charolais at £855.

All good quality males sold from £220 to £283 per 100 kilos for 304k Blonde D’Aquitaine at £860 from a Katesbridge producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to a top of £306 per 100 kilos for 258k at £790 for a Warrenpoint farmer.

Male weanlings

Collone farmer 262k, £855, £326.00; Katesbridge farmer 304k, £860, £283.00; Keady farmer 316k, £790, £250.00; Warrenpoint farmer 228k, £575, £252.00; Castlewellan farmer 280k, £650, £232.00; Castlewellan farmer 318k, £750, £236.00; Keady farmer 308k, £720, £234.00; Banbridge farmer 396k, £925, £234.00.

Heifer weanlings

Warrenpoint farmer 258k, £790, £306.00; Rathfriland farmer 304k, £740, £243.00; Tandragee farmer 350k, £815, £233.00; Clady farmer 224k, £545, £243.00; Rathfriland farmer 294k, £700, £238.00; Gilford farmer 278k, £660, £237.00; Gilford farmer 276k, £650, £236.00; Carnagh farmer 288k, £670, £233.00; Rathfriland farmer 332k, £730, £220.00.