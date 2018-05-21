Markethill Mart: Heavy heifers sell to a top of £1,405

Cattle prices were exceptionally high at Markethill on Saturday 19th May with trade marginally firmer on the week.

Over 250 store cattle sold in an exceptionally strong demand with heavy heifers to a top of £224 per 100 kilos for 626k Charolais at £1,405 from a Richhill farmer followed by £212 for 604k Charolais at £1,280 from a Tynan producer.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £200 to £238 for 496k Limousin at £1,180 from a Scarva farmer followed by £234 per 100 kilos for 500k Charolais at £1,170 from a Banbridge producer.

Lighter heifers sold to £226 per 100 kilos for 380k at £875 from an Aughnacloy producer.

Heavy heifers

Richhill farmer 626k, £1,405, £224.00; Tynan farmer 604k, £1,280, £212.00; Richhill farmer 616k, £1,296, £210.00; Donacloney farmer 544k, £1,130, £208.00; Killylea farmer 662k, £1,145, £207.00; Richhill farmer 560k, £1,130, £202.00 and Richhill farmer 590k, £1,180, £200.00.

Middleweight heifers

Scarva farmer 496k, £1,180, £238.00; Banbridge farmer 500k, £1,170, £234.00; Scarva farmer 474k, £1,080, £228.00; Aughnacloy farmer 388k, £875, £226.00; Armagh farmer 398k, £875, £220.00; Rathfriland farmer 390k, £840, £215.00; Scarva farmer 494k, £1,070, £217.00 and Scarva farmer 470k, £1,015, £216.00.

BULLOCKS

Heavy bullocks sold in an exceptionally good trade to a top of £234 per 100 kilos for 700k Charolais at £1,640 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Several heavy bullocks sold from £1,300 to £1,395 paid for a 600k Limousin £233 per 100 kilos for a Portadown producer.

Good quality middleweight steers sold from £210 to a top of £251 per 100 kilos for 390k Lim at £980 from an Armagh farmer followed by £239 for 486k Limousin at £1,160 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

A pen of top quality British Friesian breed steers from a Newtownhamilton farmer sold to a top of £186 per 100 kilos for 614k at £1,145 and 570k at £1,060.

Main demand from £155 to £172 per 100 kilos.

Heavy bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 700k, £1,640, £234.00; Portadown farmer 600k, £1,395, £233.00; Portadown farmer 582k, £1,335, £229.00; Portadown farmer 596k, £1,360, £228.00; Armagh farmer 602k, £1,345, £223.00; Armagh farmer 592k, £1,320, £223.00; Armagh farmer 584k, £1,300, £223.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 590k, £1,305, £221.00; Cullyhanna farmer 556k, £1,220, £219.00 and Portadown farmer 612k, £1,335, £218.00.

Heavy Friesian bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 614k, £1,145, £186.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 570k, £1,060, £186.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 636k, £1,095, £172.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 666k, £1,140, £171.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 618k, £1,040, £168.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 648k, £1,080, £167.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 680k, £1,120, £165.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Armagh farmer 390k, £980, £251.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 486k, £1,160, £239.00; Keady farmer 364k, £860, £236.00; Cullyhanna farmer 482k, £1,110, £230.00; Cullyhanna farmer 498k, £1,130, £227.00; Mayobridge farmer 488k, £1,105, £226.00; Markethill farmer 422k, £940, £223.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 408k, £885, £217.00.

WEANLINGS

150 weanlings. Heifer weanlings sold to £298 per 100 kilos for 252k Charolais at £750 followed by £289 per 100 kilos for 294k Limousin at £850.

Top price heifer £965 for 356k Aberdeen Angus from a Keady producer.

Light male weanlings sold from £250 to £336 for a 180k Limousin at £605 from a Mullabawn farmer followed by £279 for 278k Limousin at £775 for a Mullabawn farmer.

Middleweight males to £269 for 364k Limousin at £980 for a Gilford farmer.

Strong male weanlings selling from £210 to £244 for 410k at £1,000 from a Gilford farmer.

Top price £1,060 for a 450k Limousin from a Gilford producer.

Heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 252k, £750, £298.00; Armagh farmer 294k, £850, £289.00; Armagh farmer 296k, £820, £277.00; Armagh farmer 356k, £965, £271.00; Armagh farmer 306k, £800, £261.00; Armagh farmer 308k, £770, £250.00; Armagh farmer 330k, £810, £245.00 and Armagh farmer 316k, £755, £239.00.

Strong male weanlings

Gilford farmer 410k, £1,000, £244.00; Keady farmer 432k, £1,020, £236.00; Gilford farmer 456k, £1,060, £232.00; Armagh farmer 420k, £960, £229.00; Keady farmer 458k, £1,020, £223.00; Armagh farmer 430k, £950, £221.00; Castlewellan farmer 444k, £965, £217.00 and Castlewellan farmer 482k, £1,040, £216.00.

Middleweight male weanlings

Gilford farmer 364k, £980, £269.00; Rostrevor farmer 330k, £865, £262.00; Gilford farmer 382k, £1,000, £262.00; Rostrevor farmer 368k, £930, £253.00; Keady farmer 356k, £890, £250.00 and Armagh farmer 320k, £765, £239.00.

Lightweight male weanlings

Mullabawn farmer 180k, £605, £336.00; Mullabawn farmer 206k, £645, £313.00; Mullabawn farmer 278k, £775, £279.00; Lisnaskea farmer 206k, £555, £269.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 284k, £755, £266.00; Banbridge farmer 276k, £730, £264.00 and Kilkeel farmer 248k, £635, £256.00.

Cows and calves to a top of £1,300 and others at £1,260, £1,200 and £1,150.