Markethill Mart: Heavy hoggets sell to a top of £112 each

An entry of 1,200 sheep at Markethill on Wednesday 14th February sold in a significantly firmer demand for fat hoggets.

Heavy hoggets sold to a top of £112 each paid for 26 kilos at 428p per kilo followed by 421p per kilo for 24 kilos at £101 each.

Main demand from 390p to 418p per kilo with the entire entry of heavy hoggets weighing 25.5 kilos at £102 each.

Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 400p to a top of 445p per kilo for 21 kilos at £93.50 each followed by 430p per kilo for 20.5 kilos at £88.20 each.

Store lambs sold to a top of 406p per kilo for 18.6 kilos at £75.50 each.

Cull ewes sold from £70 to £97 each with second quality selling from £50 to £65 each.

Doubles sold from £160 to £198 each.

Singles from £120 to £155 each.

HEAVY HOGGETS

Richhill farmer: 26k, £112, 428p; Portadown farmer: 24k, £101, 421p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 25.4k, £106.20, 418p; Portadown farmer: 24.3k, £101, 416p; Mullabawn farmer: 25.7k, £105.80, 412p; Armagh farmer: 24.3k, £100, 412p; Lisnadill farmer: 24k, £98.50, 409p; Warrenpoint farmer: 24.5k, £100, 408p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT HOGGETS

Magheralin farmer: 21k, £93.50, 445p; Poyntzpass farmer: 20.5k, £88.20, 430p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 22.1k, £94.50, 428p; Ballymageough farmer: 23.5k, £98.50, 419p; Belleeks farmer: 21.4k, £89, 416p; Killylea farmer: 22.5k, £93.20, 414p; Armagh farmer: 23.7k, £97, 409p; Mayobridge farmer: 22k, £90, 409p.