Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell from £112 to £116 each

An entry of 1,120 sheep on Wednesday 13th June continued to sell in a very strong trade although prices were slightly less than last week’s high.

Light lambs sold to a top of 514p per kilo for 22k at £113 followed by 511p for 22.5k at £115 each.

All top quality light lambs sold readily from 490p to 507p per kilo.

Heavy lambs sold from £112 to £116 each and from 440p to 473p per kilo for 24k at £113 each.

Cull ewe trade was noticeably firmer.

Good quality ewes sold from £80 to £112 each.

Second quality ewes from £50 to £65 each.

In the breeding ring doubles sold up to £190 each.

Singles sold to £170 each with hoggets selling from £130 to £160 each.

Final sale of breeding sheep for this season will be Wednesday, June 20th 2018.

HEAVY LAMBS

Tassagh farmer: 24k, £113.50, 473p; Newry farmer: 24.2k, £114, 471p; Closkelt farmer: 24.2k, £114, 471p; Dromore farmer: 24.9k, £116, 466p; Newtownhamilton farmer: 24.5k, £114, 465p; Cullyhanna farmer: 25k, £115, 460p and Whitecross farmer: 26k, £115.50, 444p.

LIGHT LAMBS

Cullyhanna farmer: 22k, £113, 514p; Belleeks farmer: 22.5k, £115, 511p; Belleeks farmer: 21.5k, £109, 507p; Markethill farmer: 20.4k, £103, 505p; Tynan farmer: 20.8k, £105, 505p; Richhill farmer: 22.5k, £113.50, 504p; Portadown farmer: 20.8k, £104, 500p; Middletown farmer: 22.3k, £111.50, 500p; Cloughoge farmer: 20.9k, £104.50, 500p; Armagh farmer: 21.2k, £106, 500p and Jerrettspass farmer: 23k, £114.50, 498p.