Markethill Mart: Heavy lambs sell steadily from £90 to £96 each

An entry of 1,200 sheep in Markethill on Wednesday, November 28th sold in a noticeably stronger trade throughout all weight ranges.

Heavy lambs sold steadily from £90 to £96 each with top quality pens selling from 345p per kilo to a top of 373p per kilo for 24.1 at £89.80 for a Richhill farmer followed by 370p per kilo for 24.3k at £89.80 each.

All good quality heavies sold from 345p to 370p per kilo.

A total of 520 heavy lambs averaged 26.5 kilos at £92.20 each 348p per kilo.

Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 370p to a top of 404p per kilo for 20.3k at £82 each followed by 389p for 23.5kilos at £91.50 each from a Loughbrickland farmer.

Store trade was exceptionally strong with light stores selling to a top of 468p per kilo for 15.4k at £72 each followed by 443p per kilo for 12.2 kilos at £54 each.

Stronger stores sold to 428p per kilo for 18.1k at £77.50 each.

Main demand for good quality stores sold from 370p to 420p per kilo.

A small entry of cull ewes sold to a top of £80 with all good quality ewes from £65 to £78 each.

Plainer ewes from £45 to £55 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Richhill farmer: 24.1k, £89.80, 373p; Tynan farmer: 24.3k, £89.80, 370p; Cullyhanna farmer: 24.2k, £89, 368p; Middletown farmer: 24.9k, £91.20, 366p; Armagh farmer: 24.8k, £90.20, 364p; Armagh producer: 24.6k, £89.20, 363p; Drumlough producer: 25.3k, £91, 360p; Clogher farmer: 26k, £93.50, 359p and Moy farmer: 26.1k, £92.20, 353p.

MIDDLEWEIGHT LAMBS

Loughbrickland farmer: 20.3k, £82, 404p; Portadown farmer: 20.4k, £80, 392p; Loughbrickland producer: 23.5k, £91.50, 389p; Middletown farmer: 23.3k, £90.20, 387p; Clogher producer: 20.3k, £78.50, 387p; Portadown farmer: 22.5k, £86.50, 384p; Annaclone producer: 23.1k, £88.50, 384p; Keady farmer: 23k, £88.20, 384p and Tynan farmer: 20.4k, £78, 382p.

STORES

Poyntzpass farmer: 15.4k, £72, 468p; Poyntzpass producer: 12.2k, £54, 443p; Loughbrickland producer: 16.8k, £72.50, 432p; Draperstown farmer: 18.1k, £77.50, 428p; Ballykeel producer: 16.5k, £70.50, 427p; Portadown farmer: 18k, £76, 422p; Ballykeel producer: 18.5k, £77, 416p; Dungannon producer: 16.8k, £68.50, 408p and Kilkeel producer: 17k, £69, 406p.