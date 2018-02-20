Markethill Mart: Heifers sell to £1,375 for 604kg

An entry of 520 cattle on Saturday 17th February continued to sell in a firm demand in all rings.

Heifers

The 180 heifers sold in a steady demand with heifers selling to £228 per 100kg for a 604kg Limousin at £1,375 from a Poyntzpass farmer, followed by £225 per 100kg for 562kg at £1,265 from a Coagh farmer.

Main demand from £200 to £221 per 100kg.

Good quality mid weight heifers sold from £200 to £224 per 100kg for 438kg at £980 for a Killylea farmer, followed by £223 per 100kg for a 498kg at £1,110 for a Markethill farmer.

Lightweight heifers sold up to £240 per 100kg for 344kg at £825 from a Killylea farmer.

Heavy heifers

Poyntzpass farmer 604k, £1,375, £228; Coagh farmer 562k, £1,265, £225; Poyntzpass farmer 578k £1,280, £221; 620k, £1,370, £221; 584k £1,280, £219; Poyntzpass farmer 530k, £1,140, £215; Keady farmer 654k, £1,400, £214; Belleeks farmer 536k, £1,145, £214; Coagh farmer 576k, £1,230, £214; Belleeks farmer 536k, £1,135, £212.

Middleweight heifers

Killylea farmer 438k, £980, £224; Markethill farmer 498k, £1,110, £223; Collone farmer 472k, £1,050, £223; Keady farmer 458k, £1,015, £222; Lurgan farmer 492k, £1,050, £213; Coagh farmer 488k, £1,040, £213; Armagh 498k, £1,060, £213.

Lightweight heifers

Killylea farmer 344k, £825, £240; 364k, £840, £231; Aughnacloy farmer 332k, £740, £223; Killylea farmer 360k, £780, £217; Markethill farmer 392k, £835, £213; Newtownhamilton farmer 378k, £805, £213.

Bullocks

150 bullocks sold in a slightly firmer trade.

Heavy bullocks sold from £200 to £226 per 100kg for 568kg Charolais at £1,285 from a Benburb farmer.

Good quality mid weight bullocks sold from £200 to £236 per 100kg for a 466kg at £1,100 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Good quality Friesian bullocks sold from £150 to £178 per 100kg for 670kg at £1,190 from a Dromore farmer.

Heavy bullocks

Benburb farmer 568k, £1,285, £226; Newtownhamilton farmer 522k, £1,165, £223; 588k, £1,300, £221; Benburb farmer 552k, £1,220, £221; Richhill farmer 526k, £1,140, £217; Markethill farmer 508k, £1,100, £217; Dungannon farmer 614k, £1,325, £216; Banbridge farmer 582k, £1,250, £215; Benburb farmer 560k, £1,200, £214; Armagh farmer 522k, £1,115, £214.

Middleweight bullocks

Newtownhamilton farmer 466k, £1,100 £236; Keady farmer 406k, £940, £232; Belleeks farmer 426k, £970, £228; Armagh farmer 480k, £1,080, £225; Keady farmer 472k, £1,060, £225; Armagh farmer 482k, £1,065, £221; Belleeks farmer 490k, £1,075, £219; Markethill farmer 482k, £1,040, £216; Lurgan farmer 450k, £960, £213; Lisburn farmer 498k, £1,055, £212.

Friesian bullocks

Dromore farmer 670k, £1,190, £178; Banbridge farmer 596k, £1,045, £175; Banbridge farmer 640k, £1,045, £163; Dromore 596k, £910, £153; Belleeks farmer 508k, £775, £153.

Weanlings

180 weanlings sold in a firmer trade with light male weanlings selling from £220 to £269 for 316kg at £850 from a Keady farmer.

Stronger male weanlings sold from £210 to £261 per 100kg for 370kg at £965 from a Markethill farmer and up to £1,105 each paid for a 476kg Limousin £232 from a Rostrevor producer.

Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £210 to £269 for 268kg Limousin at £720 from a Keady farmer.

Strong male weanlings

Markethill farmer 370k, £965, £261; Rostrevor farmer 462k, £1,095, £237; 468k, £1,100, £235; 476k £1105 £232; 484k £1100 £227; Loughgilly farmer 406k, £900, £222; Banbridge farmer 404k, £890, £220; Newtownhamilton farmer 432k, £945, £219; Keady farmer 430k, £925, £215; Banbridge farmer 458k, £980, £214.

Lightweight male weanlings

Belleek farmer 316k, £850, £269; 308k, £800, £260; Poyntzpass farmer 384k, £955, £249; 394k, £960, £244; Armagh farmer 310k, £755, £244; Belleek farmer 334k, £810, £243; Lisburn farmer 306k, £740, £242; Belleek farmer 332k, £800, £241; Keady farmer 358k, £860, £240.

Heifer weanlings

Keady farmer 268k, £720, £269; Tassagh farmer 282k, £720, £255; Armagh farmer 354k, £895, £253; Newtownhamilton farmer 306k, £725, £237; Keady farmer 322k, £760, £236; Newry farmer 298k, £700, £235; Markethill farmer 290k, £680, £234; Markethill farmer 278k, £650, £234.

Sucklers

In calf suckler cows sold to £1,370 with others £1,350, £1,300 and £1,180.

Special springing sale report: Special sale of in-calf heifers at Markethill on Thursday 15th February for an Armagh farmer sold to a top of £2,000 for an in-calf Simmental heifer followed by £1,880, £1,600 (twice) and £1,500.

The 32 heifers sold averaged £1,450 each.

Heifers with calves at foot sold at £2,150, £2,000 and £1,950 each.