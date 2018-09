Markethill Mart: Top price of £1,215 paid for Limousin

An entry of 125 cull cows at Markethill maintained a steady trade.

Beef bred cows sold from £135 to £166 for 666k Charolais at £1,105.

Top price £1,215 for 870k Limousin £139.

Fleshed Friesians from £110 to £124 for 620k at £775.

Top price Friesian £955 for 780k £122.

Second quality friesians from £90 to £105 per 100 kilos and the poorest types from £65 to £80 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 666k, £1,105, £166.00; Lurgan farmer 592k, £945, £160.00; Cullyhanna farmer 688k, £1,095, £159.00; Armagh farmer 576k, £915, £159.00; Jerrettspass farmer 704k, £1,075, £153.00; Crossmaglen farmer 796k, £1,165, £146.00; Jerrettspass farmer 698k, £975, £140.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 874k, £1,215, £139.00.

Friesian cull cows

Kilkeel farmer 624k, £775, £124.00; Collone farmer 646k, £795, £123.00; Markethill farmer 762k, £935, £123.00; Newry farmer 734k, £875, £119.00; Newry farmer 646k, £735, £114.00 and Collone farmer 668k, £755, £113.00.

CALVES

140 calves.

Good quality bulls from £250 to £325 for a five week old Belgian Blue. Good quality heifer calves from £180 to £250 for a four week old Charolais.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £325; Simmental £320; Belgian Blue £310; Fleckvieh £300; Fleckvieh £280; Limousin £270; Belgian Blue £250 and Limousin £250.

Heifer calves

Charolais £250; Belgian Blue £225; Belgian Blue £210; Aberdeen Angus £200; Belgian Blue £190; Belgian Blue £180.