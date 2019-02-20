Markethill Mart: Top price of £2,360 paid for a red and white Holstein heifer

editorial image

An entry of 30 dairy cows at Markethill on Tuesday, February 19 sold in easily the best trade for some time.

Top price of £2,360 was paid for a red and white Holstein heifer from an Aghalee farmer.

The same owner received £2,310, £2,120 and £1,800 for calved heifers.

A Markethill farmer sold a calved heifers at £2,180, £1,780 and £1,620.

A Loughgall farmer sold a calved heifer at £2,140.

A Whitecross producer received £1,770, £1,520 for calved heifers.

An Aghalee farmer received £1,780 for a calved heifer and an Aghagallon farmer sold calved heifers at £1,620, £1,500, £1,490.

An entry of in-calf heifers from a Belleeks farmer sold to a top of £1,545 with others at £1,450, £1,400 and £1,300 each.

CULL COWS

The 120 cull cows sold in a steady demand with beef bred cows selling from £130 to £166 per 100 kilos for a 660k Limousin at £1,095 from a Portadown farmer.

Top price £1,345 for a 950k Charolais £141 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £95 to £119 for 628k at £745 and up to £865 for 828k Friesian from a Kilkeel farmer.

Second quality friesians sold from £75 to £85 and the poorest types from £60 to £70 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 660k, £1,095, £166.00; Donaghmore farmer 520k, £785, £151.00; Dungannon farmer 580k, £865, £149.00; Newry farmer 870k, £1,285, £148.00; Newry farmer 728k, £1,075, £148.00; Poyntzpass farmer 952k, £1,345, £141.00; Ballynahinch farmer 658k, £925, £141.00; Bessbrook farmer 952k, £1,325, £139.00 and Loughgilly farmer 688k, £955, £139.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 628k, £745, £119.00; Newry farmer 624k, £665, £107.00; Cullyhanna farmer 702k, £735, £105.00; Kilkeel farmer 828k, £865, £140.00; Portadown farmer 604k, £625, £103.00; Collone faremr 608k, £625, £103.00; Annahilt farmer 712k, £725, £102.00; Ballynahinch farmer 672k, £675, £100.00 and Collone farmer 696k, £690, £99.00.

CALVES

170 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves from £240 to £370 paid for a four week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves from £180 to £270 paid for a six week old Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £370; Belgian Blue £335; Aberdeen Angus £330; Charolais £295; Aberdeen Angus £290; Belgian Blue £285; Belgian Blue £280; Hereford £260 and Simmental £260.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £270; Aberdeen Angus £250; Belgian Blue £245; Belgian Blue £245; Limousin £200; Hereford £185; Hereford £185; Hereford £185 and Hereford £180.