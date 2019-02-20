Markethill Mart: Top price of £2,360 paid for a red and white Holstein heifer

An entry of 30 dairy cows at Markethill on Tuesday, February 19 sold in easily the best trade for some time.

Top price of £2,360 was paid for a red and white Holstein heifer from an Aghalee farmer.

The same owner received £2,310, £2,120 and £1,800 for calved heifers.

A Markethill farmer sold a calved heifers at £2,180, £1,780 and £1,620.

A Loughgall farmer sold a calved heifer at £2,140.

A Whitecross producer received £1,770, £1,520 for calved heifers.

An Aghalee farmer received £1,780 for a calved heifer and an Aghagallon farmer sold calved heifers at £1,620, £1,500, £1,490.

An entry of in-calf heifers from a Belleeks farmer sold to a top of £1,545 with others at £1,450, £1,400 and £1,300 each.

CULL COWS

The 120 cull cows sold in a steady demand with beef bred cows selling from £130 to £166 per 100 kilos for a 660k Limousin at £1,095 from a Portadown farmer.

Top price £1,345 for a 950k Charolais £141 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Fleshed Friesians sold from £95 to £119 for 628k at £745 and up to £865 for 828k Friesian from a Kilkeel farmer.

Second quality friesians sold from £75 to £85 and the poorest types from £60 to £70 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Portadown farmer 660k, £1,095, £166.00; Donaghmore farmer 520k, £785, £151.00; Dungannon farmer 580k, £865, £149.00; Newry farmer 870k, £1,285, £148.00; Newry farmer 728k, £1,075, £148.00; Poyntzpass farmer 952k, £1,345, £141.00; Ballynahinch farmer 658k, £925, £141.00; Bessbrook farmer 952k, £1,325, £139.00 and Loughgilly farmer 688k, £955, £139.00.

Friesian cull cows

Newry farmer 628k, £745, £119.00; Newry farmer 624k, £665, £107.00; Cullyhanna farmer 702k, £735, £105.00; Kilkeel farmer 828k, £865, £140.00; Portadown farmer 604k, £625, £103.00; Collone faremr 608k, £625, £103.00; Annahilt farmer 712k, £725, £102.00; Ballynahinch farmer 672k, £675, £100.00 and Collone farmer 696k, £690, £99.00.

CALVES

170 calves sold in a steady demand.

Good quality bull calves from £240 to £370 paid for a four week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality heifer calves from £180 to £270 paid for a six week old Belgian Blue.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £370; Belgian Blue £335; Aberdeen Angus £330; Charolais £295; Aberdeen Angus £290; Belgian Blue £285; Belgian Blue £280; Hereford £260 and Simmental £260.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £270; Aberdeen Angus £250; Belgian Blue £245; Belgian Blue £245; Limousin £200; Hereford £185; Hereford £185; Hereford £185 and Hereford £180.