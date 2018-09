Massereene Mart: Cast ewes sell to up to £90 per head

All classes of lambs met a slower trade this week in line with national trends.

Lightweights selling from 335 to 369p paid for Texels 19.5kg at £72.

Heavy Lots selling from £80 to £85 per head.

Cast ewes maintained last week’s rates selling up to £90 per head.

Lamb prices: Ballynure producer 2 Lambs 19.5kg at £72. = 369p. Lurgan producer 9 lambs 21kg at £76 = 362p. Randalstown producer 12 lambs 20.5kg at £73 = 356p. Newtownards producer 13 lambs 22kg at £78 = 355p. Dromore producer 21 lambs 21kg at £73.50 = 350p. Antrim producer 5 lambs 21kg at £73 = 348p. Ballymena producer 26 lambs 22kg at £76 = 345p. Crumlin producer 19 lambs 22.5kg at £77.50 = 344p. Glenarm producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £77 = 342p. Ballymena producer 30 lambs 23kg at £78.50 = 342p. Antrim producer 35 lambs 23kg at £78.50 = 341p. Dromore producer 57 lambs 22kg at £75 = 341p. Larne producer 3 lambs 22kg at £74.50 = 339p. Larne producer 10 lambs 23kg at £78 = 339p. Ballymena producer 19 lambs 23kg at £78 = 339p. Randalstown producer 13 lambs 24kg at £81 = 338p. Dundrod producer 19 lambs 21kg at £71 = 338p. Ballinderry producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £76 = 338p. Lisburn producer 12 lambs 21kg at £71 = 338p. Ballymena producer 21 lambs 22kg at £74 = 336p. Ballynure producer 21 lambs 22kg at £74 = 336p. Doagh producer 9 lambs 23.5kg at £79 = 336p. Crumlin producer 15 lambs 22kg at £74 = 336p. Ballinderry producer 32 lambs 22.5kg at £75.50 = 336p. Crumlin producer 47 lambs 23kg at £77 = 335p. Glenarm producer 4 lambs 20kg at £67 = 335p. Templepatrick producer 7 lambs 20kg at £67 = 335p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Antrim producer 2 lambs 29kg at £85. Ballycarry producer 40 lambs 26kg at £84.50. Dundrod producer 3 lambs 27kg at £83. Dundrod producer 3 lambs 25kg at £82.50. Ballycarry producer 4 lambs 25kg at £82. Dundrod producer 39 lambs 24kg at £81.50. Antrim producer 12 lambs 24kg at £81. Ballymena producer 16 lambs 24kg at £81. Ballyclare producer 24 lambs 25kg at £81.50. Mallusk producer 22 lambs 25kg at £80.50. Ballycarry producer 12 lambs 24kg at £80. Ballywalter producer 19 lambs 24kg at £80. Magherafelt producer 26 lambs 24kg at £80.

CAST EWES: Muckamore producer 10 Texels at £90. Larne producer 11 Suffolks at £87. Antrim producer 7 Charolais at £80. Carrowdore producer 7 Suffolks at £80. Crumlin producer 3 Suffolks at £77. Lisburn producer 8 mules at £76. Crumlin producer 5 mules at £74. Larne producer 2 Suffolks at £73. Carrowdore producer 7 mules at £71. Newtownards producer 6 mules at £70. Randalstown producer 7 mules at £70. Dunadry producer 4 mules at £70.