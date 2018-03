Massereene Mart: Heavy hoggets sell from £120 to £129

Another tremendous trade at Monday's sale of spring lambs prime hoggets and cast ewes.

Spring lambs selling from 550p to 563p.

Lightweight hoggets selling from 460p to 559p, heavy hoggets from £120 to £129.

Cast ewes to £146 per head.

Spring lambs: Templepatrick producer 2 Lambs 19kg at £107 = 563p. Antrim producer 4 Lambs 20kg at £110 = 550p.

Hoggets: Kells producer 7 hoggets 22kg at £123 = 559p. Tobermore producer 19 hoggets. 22kg at £119 = 541p. Magherafelt producer 20 hoggets 23kg at £122 = 530p. Kells producer 3 hoggets 23.5kg at £123 = 523p. Ballycarry producer 10 hoggets 23.5kg at £121.30 = 517p. Carrickfergus producer 10 hoggets 23kg at £119 = 517p. Randalstown producer 5 hoggets 24kg at £119 = 496p. Dromore producer 20 hoggets 23kg at £114 = 496p. Antrim producer 19 hoggets 22kg at £108.50 = 494p. Comber producer 7 hoggets 23.5kg at £115 = 489p. Crumlin producer 12 hoggets 24.5kg at £118 = 482p. Ballygally producer 6 hoggets 22kg at £105.50 = 480p. Crumlin producer 34 hoggets 24kg at £115 = 479. Newtownabbey producer 10 hoggets 24kg at £114.50 = 477p. Doagh producer 47 hoggets 23.5kg at £112 = 477p. Crumlin producer 15 hoggets 24kg at £114 = 475p. Newtownabbey producer 12 hoggets 22kg at £104 = 473p. Ballyclare producer 10 hoggets 25kg at £118 = 472p. Antrim producer 8 hoggets 23kg at £108 = 470p. Ballinderry producer 6 hoggets 21.5kg at £100 = 465p. Crumlin producer 7 hoggets 23kg at £107 = 465p. Randalstown producer 5 hoggets 23.5kg at £108.50 = 462p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Crumlin producer 18 hoggets 30kg at £129. Dromore producer 34 hoggets 29kg at £128. Comber producer 5 hoggets 27kg at £127. Ballyclare producer 5 hoggets 30kg at £126. Dromore producer 13 hoggets 27kg at £123. Ballymena producer 20 hoggets 25kg at £121. Crumlin producer 18 hoggets 24kg at £120. Larne producer 8 hoggets 29kg at £120. Crumlin producer 14 hoggets 27kg at £120. Crumlin producer 9 hoggets 27kg at £120. Crumlin producer 8 hoggets 27kg at £120. Dundrod producer 40 hoggets 24kg at £120. Ballinderry producer 9 hoggets 30kg at £120. Crumlin producer 60 hoggets 26kg at £120.

CAST EWES:

TEXELS: Dundonald producer 2 at £146. Antrim producer 3 at £129. Dundonald producer 4 at £126. Crumlin producer 5 at £123. Ballymena producer 7 at £110.

CHAROLLAIS: Kells producer 2 at £117. Antrim producer single at £105. Kells producer 2 at £105. Kells producer single at £103. Dromore producer 7 at £100.

SUFFOLKS: Cookstown producer 3 at £118. Dundrod producer 5 at £100. Newtownards producer 7 at £100. Ballywalter producer 5 at £100.

CROSSBRED: Cookstown producer single at £97. Crumlin producer 7 at £95. Antrim producer 6 at £94.

DORSET: Glenavy producer 2 at £108. Doagh producer 3 at £105.

BLACKFACE: Carnlough producer 6 at £61. Broughshane producer 9 at £55.