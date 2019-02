Massereene Mart: Heavy hoggets selling from £100 to £105 per head

Large numbers of prime hoggets and cast ewes forward at Monday’s sales.

Heavy lots met a slower trade selling from £100 to £105 per head.

Lightweight hoggets dearer on the week, selling from 400p to 444p for a pen of Texels 22.5kg at £100.

Cast ewes a better trade for all breeds selling up to 115 for a pen of Texels.

Prices: Newtownabbey producer 10 hoggets 22.5kg at £100 = 444p. Ballymena producer 12 hoggets 24kg at £105.50 = 440p. Mallusk producer 8 hoggets 24kg at £105 = 438p. Lurgan producer 30 hoggets 21kg at £92. = 438p. Crumlin producer 26 hoggets 21kg at £91 = 430p Carnlough producer 40 hoggets 23.5kg at £102 = 434p. Doagh producer 4 hoggets 20kg at £86. = 430p. Banbridge producer 24 hoggets 24.5kg at £104 = 425p. Cookstown producer 12 hoggets 22kg at £93 = 423p. Dromore producer 29 hoggets 19kg at £80 = 421p. Crumlin producer 13 hoggets 24.5kg at £103 = 420p. Crumlin producer 20 hoggets 23.5kg at £98.50 = 419p. Whitehead producer 11 hoggets 24.5kg at £102 = 416p. Cookstown producer 5 hoggets 22.5kg at £93 = 413p. Ballynure producer 17 hoggets 22.5kg at £93 = 413p. Randalstown producer 52 hoggets 24kg at £100 = 417p. Ballyclare producer 8 hoggets 22.5kg at £92 = 409p. Whitehead producer 18 hoggets 24kg at £98 = 408p. Ballymena producer 10 hoggets 25kg at £102 = 408p. Lisburn producer 12 hoggets 23.5kg at £90 = 408p. Crumlin producer 11 hoggets 22.5kg at £91 = 405p. Portglenone producer 50 hoggets 25kg at £101 = 404p. Randalstown producer 13 hoggets 23kg at £92 = 404p. Comber producer 40 hoggets 23kg at £92 = 400p. Antrim producer 30 hoggets 26kg at £104 = 400p.

HEAVY HOGGETS: Ballinderry producer 40 hoggets 30kg at £105. Ballymena producer 30 hoggets 28kg at £105. Randalstown producer 15 hoggets 26kg at £104. Ballyclare producer 11 hoggets 26kg at £103. Lurgan producer 26 hoggets 26kg at £103. Crumlin producer 96 hoggets 27kg at £102.50. Woodburn producer 22 hoggets 26.5kg at £102. Ballinderry producer 19 hoggets 26kg at £102. Dunloy producer 36 hoggets 26kg at £102. Carrickfergus producer 53 hoggets 26kg at £101. Muckamore producer 11 hoggets 26kg at £100. Toomebridge producer 40 hoggets 26kg at £100. Crumlin producer 11 hoggets 25kg at £100. Crumlin producer 37 hoggets 26kg at £101. Dundrod producer 55 hoggets 25kg at £100.

CAST EWES: Ballyclare producer 2 Texels at £115. Antrim producer 10 Suffolks at £108. Antrim producer 10 Suffolks at £104. Ballinderry producer 7 Suffolks at £99. Carrickfergus producer 7 Suffolks at £97. Muckamore producer 6 Suffolks at £96. Doagh producer 2 Suffolks at £95. Ballycarry producer single Suffolk at £95. Doagh producer single Suffolk at £96. Dundrod producer 7 mules at £76. Antrim producer 4 mules at £71. Castledawson producer 13 Cheviots at £72. Carnlough producer 19 Blackface at £50.