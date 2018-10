Massereene Mart: Heavy lots sold from £80 to £84 per head

Trade for lambs maintained last week’s rates with lightweights selling from 325p to 360p paid for a pen of Charollais 22kg at £79.

Heavy lots sold from £80 to £84 per head.

A smaller entry of cast ewes met a firm trade selling up to 92 for a pen of Texels.

Prices: Lurgan producer 9 lambs 22kg at £79 = 360p. Dromore producer 7 lambs 21kg at £74.50 = 355p. Larne producer 25 lambs 21kg at £74 = 352p. Carrickfergus producer 12 lambs 21.5kg at £75.50 = 351p. Ballyclare producer 7 lambs 21kg at £72 = 343p. Randalstown producer 18 lambs 22.5kg at £77 = 342p. Ballinderry producer 11 lambs 23kg at £78.50 = 341p. Templepatrick producer 40 lambs 22kg at £75 = 341p. Ballinderry producer 11 lambs 22.5kg at £76 = 338p. Larne producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £76 = 338p. Randalstown producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £76 = 338p. Ballinderry producer 8 lambs 22.5kg at £75.50 = 336p. Ballinderry producer 5 lambs 23.5kg at £78.50 = 334p. Larne producer 7 lambs 20.5kg at £68.50 = 334p. Islandmagee producer 30 lambs 23kg at £76.50 = 333p. Ballyclare producer 5 lambs 23.5kg at £78 = 332p. Glenarm producer 9 lambs 22.5kg at £74.50. = 331p. Templepatrick producer 13 lambs 24kg at £79.50. = 331p. Crumlin producer 15 lambs 23.5kg at £77.50 = 330p. Larne producer 22 lambs 22.5kg at £74 = 329p. Larne producer 32 lambs 22.5kg at £74 = 329p. Cookstown producer 34 lambs 22.5kg at £74 = 329p.

HEAVY LAMBS: Ballywalter producer 24 lambs 26kg at £84. Carnlough producer 16 lambs 26kg at £83. Larne producer 20 lambs 26kg at £82. Larne producer 10 La,ns 28kg at £81.50. Antrim producer 23 lambs 26kg at £81.50. Carrickfergus producer 26 lambs 26kg at £81. Crumlin producer 26 lambs 25kg at £81. Dundrod producer 52 lambs 25kg at £81. Ballycarry producer 20 lambs 26kg at £81. Gracehill producer 26 lambs 25kg at £80.50. Armagh producer 23 lambs 25kg at £80.50. Toomebridge producer 17 lambs 24.5kg at £80. Ballyearl producer 11 lambs 25kg at £80. Dromara producer 9 lambs 26kg at £80. Dromara producer 13 lambs 25kg at £80. Ballymena producer 46 lambs 25kg at £80. Ligoniel producer 27 lambs 25kg at £80. Mallusk producer 12 lambs 25kg at £80. Glenarm producer 25 lambs 25kg at £80.

CAST EWES: Randalstown producer 12 Texels at £92. Millisle producer 10 Charollais at £90. Templepatrick producer 8 Charollais at £85. Ballywalter producer 16 Suffolks at £80. Moira producer 10 Charollais at £83. Lurgan producer 12 Suffolks at £76. Ballymena producer 23 mules at £70. Larne producer 16 Blackface at £52. Randalstown producer 9 Blackface at £49.