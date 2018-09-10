Massive entry of 1,376 cattle at Clogher Mart

A massive entry of 1,376 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, September 8th producing another very strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring just over 400 lots sold easily to a very firm demand with cow heifers selling to £1,633 for a 710kg Simmental to £230.

Followed by a 590kg Limousin selling to £218 per 100kg totalling (£1,286-20).

Beef cows sold to £1,519.40 for a 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £214 followed by 690kg Charolais to £189 (£1,304.10).

Fleshy Friesian cows sold to £128 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £1680 for a 1120kg Charolais at £150 per 100kg with others selling from £112 to £143 per 100kg.

Fat steers overage sold to £192 for a 610kg Charolais fat steers underage sold to £205 for a 490kg Limousin.

Fat heifers underage sold to £205 for a 470kg Hereford.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Portadown producer 710kg Simmental. To £230 (£1,633), 710kg Aberdeen Angus to £214 (£1,519.40) and 640kg Limousin to £188. Derrygonnelly producer 590kg Limousin to £218 (£1,286.20), Florencecourt producer 670kg Limousin to £214, Omagh producer 620kg Simmental to £210. Portadown producer 650kg Belgian Blue to £210. Fivemiletown producer 540kg Limousin to £195. Augher producer 580kg Limousin to £189. Ballygawley producer 510kg Limousin to £189. Rosslea producer 600kg Limousin to £188. Clogher producer 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £188. Tempo producer 520kg Limousin to £186. Coa. producer 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £185. Florencecourt producer 660kg Charolais to £185. Lisnaskea producer 710kg Charolais to £185. Ballygawley producer 520kg Limousin to £183. Aughnacloy producer 680kg Limousin to £180. Fivemiletown producer 660kg Limousin to £179.

Other quality lots sold from £144 to £177 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £115 to £140 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £120 to £128 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £86 to £112 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £60 to £83 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Keady producer 1,120kg Charolais to £150 (£1,680), 950kg Limousin to £143. 980kg Aberdeen Angus to £136. 880kg Simmental to £135. 940kg Aberdeen Angus to £134. 990kg Charolais to £134. 730kg Shorthorn dairy to £132. 1,040kg Charolais to £130. 1,140kg Saler to £120. 720kg Limousin to £115. 870kg Holstein to £112.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

610kg Charolais to £192. 710kg Hereford to £187. 530kg Hereford. to £184 560kg Charolais to £183. 550kg Belgian Blue to £182. 580kg Hereford to £172. 530kg Fleckvieh to £163. 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £157. 490kg Friesian to £143. 560kg Friesian to £141. 610kg Friesian to £135 x 2 and 550kg Friesian to £135.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

490kg Limousin to £205. 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £199. 380kg Charolais to £188. 860kg Charolais to £180. 870kg Aberdeen Angus to £180. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £178. 560kg Belgian Blue to £153. Friesian steers sold from £128 to £143 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

470kg Hereford to £205. 630kg Charolais to £204. 610kg Charolais to £191. 420kg Limousin to £190. 550kg Simmental to £187. 550kg Simmental to £184. 520kg Hereford to £175. 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £154. 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £154. 520kg Aberdeen Angus to £126. Friesians sold from £94 to £123 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (302)

A larger entry this week sold to a strong demand with forward lots selling to £245 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin to £1,570, 750kg Charolais to £1,535 (£204), 740kg Charolais to £1,535, 720kg Limousin to £1,505, 720kg Limousin to £1,500 and 670kg Charolais to £1,445 (£215 for an Armagh producer. G Corr, Stewartstown sold a 750kg Charolais to £1,565 (£208) and 740kg Limousin to £1,540 (£208), T Gorman, Ballygawley 680kg Limousin to £1,495 (£220), 680kg Limousin to £1,455 and 650kg Limousins to £1,425 x 2 (£219), T Willis, Dungannon 680kg Limousin to £1,460, 660kg Limousin to £1,460, 700kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,435 and 650kg Limousin to £1,435. S J Finlay, Clogher 750kg Charolais to £1,455 and 720kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,420.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

J McStay, Lurgan 410kg Shorthorn beef to £1170 (£285) Geo Black Ballygawley 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,100 (£229), N Cochrane, Portadown 460kg Limousin to £1,070 (£232) and 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £960. Streamville Farm, Lisburn 480kg Limousin to £1,040, 490kg Limousin to £1,040, 490kg Charolais to £1,030 and 450kg Charolais to £945. S Oliver, Armagh 490kg Limousin to £1,020. J Menary Ballygawley 460kg Limousin to £1,015. P Taggart, Dungannon 490kg Belgian Blue to £1,000. C Pedlow, Lurgan 470kg Charolais to £1,000. A Mitchell, Cookstown 440kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £980. J A Mitchell, Seskinore 440kg Charolais to £975 and 470kg Charolais to £950. I Patterson, Ballygawley 480kg Charolais to £960. E Mulligan, Rosslea 460kg Limousin to £960. R Mulligan, Clogher 430kg Charolais to £950.

SMALLER SOTRS 400KG & UNDER

N Cochrane, Portadown 380kg Charolais to £1,040 (£273), Joan Milliken, Armagh 400kg Simmental to £1,000 (£250), D and D Kelly, Dungannon 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. A Mitchell, Cookstown 340kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £770 and 350kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £740. E Mulligan, Rosslea 320kg Limousin to £740.

STORE HEIFERS (190)

A good entry last week sold to a steady demand with forward lots selling to £1,340 for a 640kg Charolais (£209) and 610kg Limousin to £1,275 (£209) for B McAnenley, Ballygawley. H Macauley, Ballyclare 630kg Charolais to £1,300 (£206), G Brodison, Stewartstown 660kg Charolais to £1,250, 680kg Charolais to £1,250 and 630kg Charolais to £1,220. G and M Daly, Dungannon 570kg Limousin to £1,245 (£218) and 550kg Charolais to £1,195 (£217), W S Hall, Magheraveely 570kg Charolais to £1,230 (£216), 610kg Charolais to £1,230 x 2, 650kg Charolais to £1,220, 610kg Charolais to £1,200, 600kg Charolais to £1,200, 620kg Charolais to £1,220 x 2 and 620kg Limousin to £1,200. C Keys, Fivemiletown 670kg Charolais to £1,220. R Mitchell, Cookstown 570kg Charolais to £1,210. L Gray, Tynan 560kg Limousin to £1,180 (£211).

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

G and M Daly, Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1,100 (£220), J Redmond, Loughgall 470Kg Limousin to £1,080 (£230), H McClure, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1,060, 490kg Charolais to £1,060, 490kg Charolais to £1,030, 470kg Charolais to £1,000 and 440kg Limousin to £1,000. J Keenan, Fivemiletown 470kg Charolais to £1,060 (£225), 470kg Limousin to £1,010, 490kg Limousin to £965 and 480kg Limousin to £960. B Snodgrass, Sion Mills 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,055. A and L Williamson, Newtownbutler 470kg Charolais to £1,045. Dungannon producer 450kg Limousin to £1,030. C D Beattie, Newtownstewart 490kg Charolais to £960. M McGinley, Ballygawley 450kg Limousin to £960. W J Shepard, Crumlin 490kg Limousin to £960. K Farrell, Fivemiletown 450kg Limousin to £960.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

C D Beattie, Newtownstewart 400kg Charolais to £900, H McClure, Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £870. A and L Williamson, Newtownbutler 380kg Limousin to £840. G Liggett, Minterburn 380kg Limousin to £835 and 400kg Limousin to £755. S Davidson, Dungannon 380kg Saler to £820. D Nelson, Dungannon 400kg Charolais to £795 and 380kg Charolais to £700. I Liggett, Minterburn 400kg Limousin to £790. P Campbell, Coalisland 340kg Limousin to £730. W Gray, Tynan 380kg Limousin to £730.

WEANLINGS

A very firm demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to a height of £294 per 100kg for a 330kg Charolais selling to £970 with stronger ones selling to £225 per 100kg for a 510kg Limousin at £1,150.

LEADING PRICES: J M Sorley, Beragh 550kg Limousin to £1,185 (£215), 510kg Limousin to £1,150 (£225), 400kg Charolais to £1,105 (£276), 530kg Charolais to £1,100 and 460kg Limousin to £1,060 (£230), K McCrory, Beragh 410kg Limousin to £1,080 (£263), M McNally, Portadown 420kg Belgian Blue to £1,075 (£256) and 410kg Limousin to £955. G Birney, Lisnaskea 480kg Charolais to £1,035, 420kg Charolais to £995 and 420kg Charolais to £955. J F McKenna, Clogher 500kg Limousin to £1,000. S W Campbell, Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £970 (£249), O McAnespie, Ballygawley 330kg Charolais to £970 (£294), 390kg Charolais to £945, 430kg Charolais to £925 and 380kg Charolais to £915. A Campbell, Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £950. William Law, Aughnacloy 440kg Charolais to £920.

WEANLING HEIFERS

Strong heifer weanlings selling to £206 per 100kg for a 520kg Charolais to £1,070 with smaller ones selling to £246 per 100kg for a 300kg Charolais to £740.

LEADING PRICES: J F McKenna, Clogher 520kg Charolais to £1,070 (£206), 500kg Limousin to £1,020 and 480kg Limousin to £930. O McAnespie, Ballygawley 360kg Charolais to £845 (£235), 320kg Limousin to £760 (£237) and 350kg Charolais to £730. J Mullan, Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £825 (£229) and 350kg Limousin to £790 (£226), D Mclaren, Omagh 410kg Limousin to £820. S W Campbell, Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £820 and 380kg Limousin to £740. M McNally, Portadown 340kg Charolais to £770 (£226), M McGuone, Pomeroy 320kg Limousin to £755 (£236) and 300kg Charolais to £730 (£243), Deerpark Collections Ltd, Kesh 400kg Charolais to £750, 350kg Charolais to £745, 330kg Charolais to £730 and 370kg Charolais to £730.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A brisk demand in the dairy ring last week with Des Capper, Portadown selling springing heifers to £1,830 and £1,520. Leslie Sloan, Dungannon £1,410 for third calver. C Milligan, Downpatrick £1,360, £1,180 and £1,000 for Fleckvieh. Bred heifers calved four weeks. B McStravick, Aghagallon £1,280 for calved heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A very keen demand this week for a lot of quality stock on offer Annie Campbell, Ballygawley sold a second calver with bull calf to make £2100. M/S E and J Jones, Ratona, Enniskillen sold heifers with bull calves to £1,910 and £1,810 with a heifer and heifer calf to £1,680. M McVeigh, Dungannon £1,600 for third calver with bull calf. Alan Kennedy, Castlederg £1,555 for 2006 cow and bull calf. J Jackson, Fivemiletown £1,525 for 2009 cow with heifer calf and £1,335 for heifer and heifer calf. K McCrory, Sixmilecross £1,510 for heifer and heifer calf. M/S Paul and Alison Toland, Dundrod £1,435 for 00 cow with bull calf, £1,430 for 2009 cow with heifer calf and £1,340 for 2010 cow with bull calf. P McKenna, Augher £1,365 for heifer with bull calf. S Green, Brookeborough £1,290 for third calver with heifer calf. Lots of other outfits sold from £980 to £1,250. Special entry Saturday, September 15th of 10 Limousin and Simmental bred heifers with calves at foot.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

A sharp demand again this week with bull calves (under two months) selling to £515, £500 and £480 for Charolais to an Augher producer. Clogher producer £490, and £425 for Simmental. P McCaffery, Trillick £470 for Charolais and £385 for Belgian Blue. B O’Rourke, Rosslea £435 for Charolais, D and J Hunter, Tempo £395 and £320 for Charolais. N McCleery, Augher £375 for Limousin, E M Whittaker, Derrygonnelly £340 for Charolais, C McBrien, Lisnaskea £310 for Hereford.

HEIFER CALVES

Clogher producer £440 for Limousin, £425 for Simmental. and £400 for Shorthorn, B O’Rourke, Rosslea £435 for Charolais, M McVeigh, Dungannon £375 for Limousin, R Ryan, Lisnaskea £350 and £330 for Salers.

REARED BULLS

H G Quinn Dungannon £670 for Charolais, D Simpson, Aughnacloy £620 and £570 for Limousins, M/S V and K Patterson, Magherafelt £600 for Limousin, N McVeigh, Dungannon £585 and £545 for Limousins, S Elliott, Corranny £560 for Charolais, S Feeney, Greysteel £555 and £525 for Limousins, H Robertson, Fivemiletown £490 for Simmental. P Mullan, Dungannon £485 for Limousin, R Donnelly, Cookstown £440 for Simmental. William Wilson, Dungannon £405 for Aberdeen Angus

REARED HEIFERS

M E McCarroll, Fintona £640 for Simmental. M McCarroll, Fintona £555 and £515 for Charolais. K O Talbot, Coalisland £515 for Limousin, M McVeigh, Dungannon £500 for Charolais, M Fox, Omagh £490 for Simmental. E McCarney, Seskinore £455 for Simmental. Y and H Cunningham, Fivemiletown £440 for Hereford. R Donnelly, Cookstown £435 for Simmental. William Wilson, Dungannon £430 for Aberdeen Angus and £395 for Simmental. K Murray, Omagh £420 for Limousin, H Robertson, Fivemiletown £415 for Limousin, D J Barbour, Lisbellaw £415 for Charolais.