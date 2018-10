Newtownstewart Mart: Bullocks and bull sell to £1,380

A slightly smaller entry on offer sold firmly.

Fat cow prices: D McIlwayne 805kgs, £145; M Flannigan, Newbuildings 645kgs, £144, 680kgs, £125, 620kgs, £112; P Bradley, Plumbridge 735kgs, £140; John McBride, Plumbridge 645kgs, £137, 660kgs, £127; N Kee, Douglas Bridge 795kgs, £137, 835kgs, £131; C McIlwayne, Newtownstewart 690kgs, £134; J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 770kgs, £134, 630kgs, £130; G and S Farm Ltd, Strabane, (Friesian cows) 670kgs, £115, 690kgs, £114, 605kgs, £105.

Bullock and bull prices: John O’Hagan, Plumbridge 680kgs, £1,380; R Scott, Newtownstewart 610kgs, £1,295 and £1,200, 560kgs, £1,210 and £1,080, 515kgs, £1,105; F McBride, Plumbridge 560kgs, £1,220, 525kgs, £1,170; J V Arthur, Douglas Bridge, 560kgs, £1,170, 575kgs, £1,185, £1,150 and £1,110, 550kgs, £1,115; J. Gallagher, Omagh 570kgs, £1,175, £1,050 and £1,040, 585kgs, £1,110, 550kgs, £1,105, 510kgs, £1,060, 520kgs, £1,100, 625kgs, £1,150, 470kgs, £1,000; S Brogan, Gortin 500kgs, £1,050, 470kgs, £990; R Giles, Omagh 500kgs, £1,050; G Mutch, Strabane 685kgs, £1,190, 610kgs, £1,070, 605kgs, £1,015; R Harper, Castlederg 490kgs, £940, 440kgs, £910; Owen Reagh Farms, Omagh 500kgs, £940.

Heifer prices: J O’Hagan, Plumbridge 685kgs, £1,285, 505kgs, £1,075; M Flannigan, Newbuildings 590kgs, £1,240, 550kgs, £1,090; I Hempton, Gortin 610kgs, £1,220 and £1,110, 530kgs, £1,100 and £1,025, 540kgs, £1,005, 565kgs, £1,000, 525kgs, £975; T Robb, Castlederg 565kgs, £1,170, 510kgs, £1,105, 545kgs, £995, 555kgs, £940, 520kgs, £930; R Giles, Omagh 560kgs, £1,000, 490kgs, £970, 515kgs, £935

Sheep prices

Fat lambs: F McKenna 27.5kgs, £85, 26.5kgs, £82.50; an Omagh farmer 27kgs, £83.50; L McFarland 28kgs, £83; M Lynch 26.3kgs, £83.50; D Gormley 24.6kgs, £82.80, 28kgs, £82.50; P Keenan 25kgs, £82.20, 24.5kgs, £81; T McNamee 23.4kgs, £80; K McNamee 24.25kgs, £80.50; R J Lecky 26kgs, £81, 25.4kgs, £78.50; C McAskie 24.6kgs, £80; W Cather 25kgs, £80; P Doherty 24.2kgs, £78; D and J McGrath 24.1kgs, £78; G Farrell 24.5kgs, £78; A Patrick 23.9kgs, £78.