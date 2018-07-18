Omagh Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,100 for 520k

A smaller entry for the first sale after the holiday break, with prices steady.

Bullocks

G Corcoran, Arvalee 520k, £1,100, C Farquhar, Dungannon 570k, £1,080; 425k, £885, T McGlinchey, Castlederg 565k, £1,140, P Hagan, Tullnacross 670k, £1,345, S Rosborough, Claudy 405k, £840; 370k, £770, T O’Connor, Omagh 470k, £950 and Drumquin farmer 310k, £700 and £660.

Heifers

P Hagan, Tullnacross 525k, £1,100; 535k, £1,070; 500k, £1,050, D Short, Drumragh 450k, £915, E McGrade, Trillick 420k, £850; 385k, £840; 355k, £750, R Maxwell, Urney 360k, £720, T Sproule, Dromore 290k, £585; 255k, £500 and C McManus, Dromore 335k, £665.

Fat cows

R Weir, Lack 610k, £185, J Gallagher, Newtownstewart 820k, £165, J K Kelly, Skeboy, 700k, £146, C Bogle, Castlederg 770k, £143; 600k, £141, F Keenan, Greencastle 730k, £142, D Beattie, Gillygooley 720k, £139; 740k, £138 and Jas Cummings, Castlederg 780k, £131.

Dropped calves

Des Millar, Sion Mills £395 Aberdeen Angus bull; £400 Aberdeen Angus heifer, Moneymore farmer £375 and £370 Aberdeen Angus bulls, J Begley, Carrickmore £510 Limousin bull, K. McCarron, Dromore £480 and £475 Limousin bulls, William Gamble, Donemana £430 and £420 Belgian Blue bulls, S McFarland, Sion Mills £375 Belgian Blue bull and F Keenan, Greencastle £390 Charolais bull.