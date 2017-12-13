Omagh Mart: Heifers selling to £1,205 for 540k

Road conditions seriously dwindled numbers, suggesting a large entry next week for vendors wishing to offload before the Christmas holiday period.

Heifers

Eoin O’Neill, Beragh 540k, £1,205, M Meenagh, Mountfield 535k, £1,160; 420k, £865; 460k, £925, Pail O’Neill, Beragh 560k, £1,210; 540k, £1,130; 535k, £1,080, R Baxter, Drumquin 535k, £1,110, Ivan Fraser, Omagh 425k, £850.

Bullocks

A very small entry of bullocks sold to £1,010 for 470kgs owned by M Gordon, Urney.

Fat cows

C Murray, Plumbridge 610k, £170, D Gormley, Irvinestown 790k, £164, D Russell, Dromore 680k, £157, G J King, Knockmoyle 670k, £147, P McGrath, Dooish 610k, £147; 540k, £135.

Dropped calves

R McPhillimy, Newtownstewart £360; £350 and £300.

Limousin heifers

Claudy farmer £350 Simmental bull, W McCreery, Fyfin £335 Belgian Blue bull; £290 Fleckveih bull, Des Cummins, Mountjoy £310 Limousin bull, D McClure, Beragh £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, N Doherty, Newtownstewart £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; £270 Charolais heifer, P McConnell, Victoria Bridge £280 and £265 Aberdeen Angus bulls, T Corrigan, Fintona £280; £270 and £265 Aberdeen Angus bulls.