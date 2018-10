Omagh Mart: Medium weight cattle selling to £2.52 per kilo

485 beef and store cattle offered for sale with medium weights selling to £2.52 per kilo.

Bullocks: W T Nethery, Drumquin 445k, £1,105; 515k, £1,135; 375k, £950, P Conway, Loughmacrory 410k, £1,000; 355k, £935; 385k, £960, G McCarney, Fintona 410k, £980; 490k, £1,080; 450k, £1,000, P O’Donnell, Castlederg 430k, £1,035; 450k £1,055; 430k, £1,010, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 450k, £1,055; 390k, £855, W Lees, Stewartstown 465k, £1,090; 510k, £1,150; 530k, £1,170; 610k, £1,315, D Wade, Ballymagroarty 525k, £1,210; 635k, £1,365, I Clements, Gortaclare 530k, £1,175; 590k, £1,230; 570k, £1,175, F McElroy, Fintona 600k, £1,320; 625k, £1,265, Jas Kelly, Loughmacrory 540k, £1,185; 510k, £1,095, M. Collins, Fyfin 530k, £1,150; 550k, £1,180; 595k, £1,270; 400k, £945, E Houston, Donemana 600k, £1,295, P McKenna, Pomeroy 590k, £1,250; 530k, £1,120, D McCabe, Seskinore 595k, £1,260, P J Keenan, Greencastle 550k, £1,170, G McGurk, Trillick 695k, £1,470, B Connolly, Trillick 650k, £1,365, Strule Properties 590k, £1,240; 530k, £1,090; 500k, £1,100, Dungannon producer 520k, £1,090 and £1,080; 480k, £1030, H McAnea, Castlederg 605k, £,1260; 490k, £1,050, B and J Hasson, Ervey 570k, £1,165; 580k, £1,165; 620k, £1,265, B Campbell, Coneywarren 680k, £1,380, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 320k, £980 (306ppk), 395k, £945 and T Gavin, Fintona 420k, £915.

Heifers

Sean Donnelly, Dromore 600k, £1,360; 475k, £1,080, M Mullan, Altamuskin 545k, £1,235; 630k, £1,290; 485k, £1,000, E Houston, Donemana 530k, £1,170; 525k, £1,085; 500k, £1,060, J McKinney, Knockmoyle 555k, £1,190; 515k, £1,055, K Hall, Donemana 655k, £1,395; 590k, £1,260, H Wilson, Ardstraw 545k, £1,155; 525k, £1,060, M Walker, Corlea 505k, £1,060; 530k, £1,100; 625k, £1,260, C Duffy, Castlederg 515k, £1,075; 535k, £1,090; 490k, £1,000, J Jeffers, Coagh 520k, £1,075; 395k, £905, J W Brian, Ballinamallard 585k, £1,210, D. Gallagher, Seskinore 610k, £1,260; 690k, £1,395, E Donaghy, Mountfield 545k, £1,105; 460k, £1,000, Ian Warnock, Plumbridge 440k, £940; 405k, £850, S F Laird, Ardstraw 445k, £945, P Conway, Loughmacrory 485k, £1,030; 380k, £800, D Gillan, Garvagh 485k, £1,025; 465k, £970.

Fat cows: M McAleer, Teebane 530k, £165, I Donnell, Strabane 580k, £160, J McGurk, Teebane 770k, £156, A Hughes, Carrickmore 540k, £144, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 630k, £140, M Donaghy, Loughmacrory 810k, £137, K McAleer, Mountfield 610k, £135; 700k, £134, T. Lagan, Cookstown 750k, £134.

Friesian cows: J N Hamilton, Castlederg 650k, £120, J Maguire, Trillick 510k, £110, P Fox, Creggan 760k, £104, D Farrell, Fivemiletown 670k, £104; 580k, £102.

Sale of suckled calves: 330 calves entered sold firmly with bull/bullock calves selling to 290 pence per kilo and heifer calves to 270 pence per kilo.

Bull/bullock calves: O Robb, Castlederg 465k, £1,170; 460k, £1,070, S McCusker, Dromore 410k, £980; 375k, £870, J McAleer, Dromore 455k, £1,070; 450k, £1,050; 405k, £895, E O’Kane, Drumquin 470k, £1,080; 450k, £1,010, W Brown, Glenhull 410k, £950, R Baxter, Drumquin 410k £950, Gary O’Kane, Drumquin 530k £1160; 500k, £1060, F Cassidy, Drumquin 340k, £880, M Edwards, Strabane 310k, £800; 360k £850, P. M. O’Kane, Drumquin 310k, £810; 345k, £820; 390k, £920, D Murray, Fintona 300k, £775; 350k, £805, S Carron, Ederney 315k, £805; 335k, £820; 290k, £840, J Wauchob, Newtownstewart 320k, £785; 210k, £620; 280k, £730, E McGirr, Ballygawley 325k, £800; 450k, £970, A Gallagher, Castlederg 350k, £850, F O’Neill, Aghaloo 285k, £830; 280k, £800; 260k, £735; 290k, £760, C Hannigan, Ederney 260k, £755, M McDermott, Loughmacrory 290k, £780, J Hunter, Drumquin 360k, £860, G Rafferty, Carrickmore 450k, £1,000; G McCarney, Seskinore 460k, £1,010, T Conlin, Fintona 350k, £810.

Heifer calves: S Carron, Ederney 335k, £890; 305k, £800; 315k, £780, F O’Neill, Aghaloo 305k, £795; 260k, £710; 275k, £740, P M O’Kane, Drumquin 360k, £925; 305k, £785, T Conlin, Fintona 340k, £860; 400k, £905; 430k, £940; 470k, £975, O Robb, Castlederg 345k, £855, E McGirr, Ballygawley 330k, £800, R Baxter, Drumquin 410k, £900; 355k, £815, M Donaghy, Loughmacrory 485k, £1,010, E O’Kane, Drumquin 380k, £885, J Wauchob, Newtownstewart 225k, £595 and £590, D Murray, Fintona 335k, £790, M Scott, Newtownstewart 390k, £870, J J Muldoon, Cookstown 380k, £880; 345k, £770.