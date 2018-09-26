Plumbridge Mart: Large turnout of quality breeding stock

A large turnout of quality breeding stock was on offer with leading prices.

Hoggets

I Clements £137.00, £130.00, C Clarke £110.00, £98.00, D Murray £132.00, £128.00, £124.00, G Christie £134.00, £132.00, £130.00, £128.00, £126.00, £125.00, J McShane £155.00, £150.00, £148.00, J Johnson £150.00, £148.00, £142.00, £140.00, £135.00, £132.00, J Bradley £130.00, £130.00, A Robinson £150.00, £148.00, £138.00, £130.00, B Kyle £138.00, £135.00, £128.00, M O’Neill £150.00, £150.00, £135.00, £136.00, £135.00, £132.00, R Sproule £142.00, £118.00, J McCullagh £117.00, R J Virtue £124.00, £122.00, £118.00 and S Biggs £136.00, £124.00.

Ewe lambs

L Hamilton £88.00, £85.00, J Doherty £87.00, £86.00, £86.00, £80.00, S Conway £89.00, £88.00, £85.00, £80.00, S Bradley £94.00, £92.00, £92.00, A Patterson £92.00, £87.00, £85.00, £80.00, B Devine £88.00, £88.00, G Grieves £80.00, £76.00 and B Falls £74.00, £72.00.

Rams

M Conway £650, £480, £420, £360 and E Conway £300, £260.

Thursday sale of store lambs sold to a brisk trade.

D Smyth £73.50, £73.50, £72.00, £74.00, C McLaughlin £70.00, £66.00, £63.50, H Devine £69.00, £67.50, J Sharkey £71.50, J Quinn £73.00, £66.00, B Mullan £73.50, £71.00, £70.50, £69.50, P Ward £75.00, £72.50, £63.00, R McKelvey £70.50, £65.00, £65.00, D Baxter £73.00, £73.00 , £60.00, A Dawson £77.00, £77.00, S Conway £58.50, J Conway £64.00, D Devine £72.50, £70.00, £67.00, J Knox £60.00, B Falls £73.00, £72.50, M McCullagh £76.50, £73.00, £68.00, P McCrory £68.50, R Orr £70.50, £67.00, £65.00, D Baxter £74.50, £71.00, £69.00, £68.50, K McGarvey £58.00, H Donaghey £74.50, £68.00, K Rouse £72.00, £65.00, £63.00, J B Conway £68.00, £65.00, M McElhinney £76.00, £69.00, W R Sinclair £68.00, J McNally £73.00 and S Kerlin £70.00, £69.00, £65.00.