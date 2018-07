Pomeroy Mart: Bullocks sell to £1,170 for 620kg

Great demand on Thursday.

Bullocks sold to £1,170 for 620kg and heifers sold to £1,050 for 540kg.

BULLOCKS

Brian Watt £1,170/620k, Michael Mimnagh £1,080/500kg, James Doherty £920/430kg, £910/420kg, Patrick Donaghy £820/350kg, £780/350kg, £750/310kg, Michael Morris £750/380kg, £700/370kg, £675/370kg, Patrick O’Neill £735/320kg, £695/330kg and Thomas Donnelly £690/310kg, £635/290kg, £600/260kg, £580/280kg, £570/260kg, £550/290kg, £525/250kg, £500/210kg.

HEIFERS

Brian Watt £1,050/540kg, Brian Fitzgerald £890, £855/430kg, £850, £840/40kg and Patrick Donaghey £790/360kg, £780/390kg, £760/380kg, £730/370kg, £715/390kg.