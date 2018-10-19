Raphoe Mart: Excellent trade for all stock on offer

There was a good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, October 15th with an excellent trade for all stock on offer and improved prices on the previous week.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €80 for 32-38kgs;

€80 to €88 for 38-43kgs;

€86 to €95 for 43-46kgs;

€94 to €100 for 46-50kgs;

€100 to €117 for 50-56kgs.

Hoggets sold from €110 to €160.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €110.

Next sheep sale will be held on Monday, October 22nd 2018.

A good entry of weanlings at Raphoe Mart on the evening of Tuesday (October 16th).

Trade was good for all types on offer with quality calves in most demand.

Bulls sold from €2.20/kg to €3.10/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg.

Cattle sale Thursday, October 18th: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €600 to €880 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €1,065 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €835 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €795 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €705 over.

Dry cows - €500 to €1,645 each.

Another large entry of cattle at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, October 18th.

A good trade for all types of cattle with plenty of bidders around the ring.

Quality cattle most sought after and in demand and plainer lots were more expensive than previous week.

Bullocks sold from €2.10/kg to €2.70/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €2.60/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €500/head to €1,645/head.

Next cattle sale on Thursday, October 25th at 11am.

Breeding sheep will now be sold on Mondays along with the usual weekly sheep sale instead of Wednesday nights.

Sale at 11am.

Dispersal sale at Raphoe Mart of Charolais herd on Friday, October 26th 2018 at 7pm.

For enquiries, telephone: 087 288 4685.

Next weanling sale on the night of Tuesday (October 30th). Intake from 4pm and sale at 7pm.

Upcoming sales

Fatstock cattle show and sale on Friday, December 7th.

Lamb show and sale on Monday, December 10th.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.