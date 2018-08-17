Raphoe Mart: Very large show of sheep

There was a very large show of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday, August 13th.

Trade remained steady throughout with buyers plentiful.

Lambs sold at:

€70 to €80 for 32-38kgs;

€80 to €90 for 38-42kgs;

€90 to €100 for 42-46kgs;

€100 to €110 for 46-50kgs;

€110 to €120 for 50-55kgs;

Breeding hoggets sold from €130 to €198.

Fat ewes sold from €60 to €132.

Cattle sale on Thursday, August 16th 2018: Top class bulls over 600kgs - €800 to €935 over.

Beef bullocks - €600 to €898 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €830 over.

Beef heifers - €500 to €975 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €745 over.

Dry cows - €600 to €1,785 each.

An increase in numbers this week at Raphoe Mart on Thursday, August 16th.

Quality cattle and forward stores met a great trade with plenty of bidders anxious to purchase.

Prices for lighter plainer types were increased on previous weeks but still remain most difficult to sell.

Bullocks sold from €2.00/kg to €2.60/kg.

Bulls sold from €1.90/kg to €2.60/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.10/kg to €2.80/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,785/head.

Next breeding sheep sale will be held on the night of Wednesday, August 22nd 2018.

Intake from 5pm and sale at 7pm

The hogget show and sale will be held on the night of Wednesday, August 29th for the best pen of five hoggets.

This will be in conjunction with the weekly breeding sheep sale.

Intake from 4pm, judging at 5.30pm and sale at 7pm.

Regular sales

Sheep sale every Monday at 11am.

Cattle sale every Thursday at 11am.