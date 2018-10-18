Saintfield Mart: Fat cows sell to £1,185

Another exceptional show of stock at Wednesday's sale with great prices due to a very strong demand throughout.

New start time of 11am.

Fat cows sold to a top of £1,185 for 780kg Charolais £152.

Leading prices: Ballygowan producer Charolais 780kg, £152, £1,185, Hereford 700kg, £130, £910, Ballynahinch producers Blonde d'Aquitaine 690kg, £168, £1,159, Limousin 740kg, £117, £865, Simmental 660kg, £170, £1,122, Limousin 680kg, £147, £999, Downpatrick producer Limousin 660kg, £170, £1,122, Limousin 530kg, £170, £901, Castlewellan producers Charolais 830kg, £130, £1,079, Limousin 700kg, £139, £973, Downpatrick producer Aberdeen Angus 860kg, £119, £1,023, Crumlin producer Aberdeen Angus 820kg, £122, £1,000, Millisle producer Limousin 750kg, £131, £982, Charolais 740kg, £130, £962, Carryduff producer Belgian Blue 570kg, £170, £969, Kircubbin producer Simmental 860kg, £110, £946, Montbeliarde 800kg, £108, £864, Downpatrick producer Charolais 580kg, £163, £945, Downpatrick producer Limousin 590kg, £160, £944, Limousin 600kg, £150, £900, Lisburn producer Hereford 780kg, £118, £920, Hillsborough producer Swiss Brown 650kg, £140, £910, Downpatrick producer Limousin 760kg, £118, £896 and Comber producer Charolais 620kg, £140, £868.

Beef bullocks sold to a top of £1,319 for 680kg Limousin £194.

Leading prices: Comber producer Limousins 680kg, £194, £1,319, 710kg, £184, £1,306, 690kg, £175, £1,207, Belgian Blue 680kg, £170, £1,156, Limousin 670kg, £160, £1,072, Charolais 620kg, £140, £868, Comber producer Charolais 620kg, £162, £1,004, Downpatrick producer Limousin 640kg, £150, £960, Saintfield producer Shorthorn beef 570kg, £146, £832.

HEIFERS: Sold to a top of £1,100 for 570kg Limousin.

Leading prices: Comber producer Limousin 570kg, £1,100, Limousin 500kg, £910, Limousin 450kg, £890, Millisle producer Belgian Blue 620kg, £1,045, Charolais 550kg, £1,010, Belgian Blue 560kg, £940, Charolais 490kg, £850, Belgian Blue 540kg, £830, Belgian Blue 540kg, £800, Killyleagh producer Charolais 550kg, £1,030, Charolais 560kg, £1,025, Limousin 510kg, £1,000, Charolais 530kg, £980, Charolais 520kg, £975, Charolais 520kg, £900, Limousin 480kg, £900, Charolais 490kg, £880, Lurgan producer Limousin 510kg, £1,030, Saintfield producer Limousin 550kg, £935, Comber producer Hereford 570kg, £930, Ballynahinch producer Charolais 540kg, £900, Limousin 420kg, £885, Lisburn producer Limousin 520kg, £900, 490kg, £875, Limousin 490kg, £855, Charolais 470kg, £825, Blonde d'Aquitaine 450kg, £800, Ballynahinch producer Belgian Blue 500kg, £870, Limousin 500kg, £830, Saintfield producer Limousin 460kg, £820, Hereford 550kg, £800, Limousin 410kg, £785.

Bullocks sold to a top of £1,330 for 630kg Charolais.

Leading prices: Downpatrick producer Charolais 630kg, £1,330, Charolais 560kg, £1,130, Hillsborough producer Belgian Blue 600kg, £1,250, Simmental 630kg, £1,240, Charolais 570kg, £1,190, Simmental 620kg, £1,180, Limousin 570kg, £1,170, Limousin 550kg, £1,165, Limousin 540kg, £1,160, Limousin 550kg, £1,155, Limousin 590kg, £1,150, Limousin 530kg, £1,115, Limousin 500kg, £1,115, Lisburn producers Limousin 520kg, £1,200, Limousin 530kg, £1,175, Charolais 520kg, £1,150, Limousin 500kg, £1,145, Blonde d'Aquitaine 570kg, £1,120, Limousin 510kg, £1,110, Charolais 510kg, £1,100, Limousin 470kg, £1,100, Castlewellan producer Charolais 530kg, £1,190, Ballynahinch producers Limousin 600kg, £1,185, Limousin 490kg, £1,165, Charolais 510kg, £1,165, Charolais 520kg, £1,140, Simmental 540kg, £1,140, Limousin 500kg, £1,130, Limousin 560kg, £1,120, Charolais 460kg, £1,110, Comber producers Limousin 500kg, £1,170, Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,145, Montbeliarde 710kg, £1,120, Downpatrick producer Charolais 520kg, £1,155, Charolais 580kg, £1,150, Downpatrick producer Charolais 500kg, £1,145, Craigavon producer Limousin 540kg, £1,130, Limousin 510kg, £1,100, Killyleagh producer Charolais 500kg, £1,105.

Dropped calves sold to a top of £560 for Limousin bull calf and £340 Limousin heifer calf.