Steers sell to £1,250 for 620kg at Dungannon Mart

A seasonal entry of stock saw steers sell to £1,250 for 620kg Simmental (202.00).

While heifers peaked at £1,045 for 515kg Limousin (203.00), dropped calves topped at £310 for Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calves sold to £270 for a Limousin, weanlings sold to £760 for 255kg Limousin steer (270.00) and weanling heifers sold to £720 for 360kg Charolais (200.00).

STEERS

Steer prices remain strong to peak at £1,250, 620kg Simmental (202.00) presented by B Hamill, £1,160, 575kg Limousin (202.00), £1,100, 530kg Charolais (208.00); J Cooke £1,200, 600kg Limousin (200.00), £1,175, 575kg Limousin (205.00), £970, 470kg Limousin (206.00); P O’Neill £1,195, 575kg Limousin (208.00), £1,145, 555kg Charolais (206.00), £1,190, 535kg Charolais (204.00), £975, 470kg Charolais (207.00); Riverview Farms £1,070, 530kg Charolais (202.00), £820, 335kg Simmental (245.00); E Crozier £1,065, 515kg Charolais (207.00); D Abraham £900, 410kg Simmental (220.00), £830, 415kg Simmental (200.00).

HEIFERS

A small entry of heifers cleared to a height of £1,045, 515kg Limousin (203.00) presented by C Richardson, £1,030, 520kg Limousin (198.00); J Taylor £960, 480kg Limousin (200.00), £825, 445kg Charolais (185.00); K McKeown £870, 470kg Limousin (185.00).

DROPPED CALVES

A small entry of dropped calves saw bull calves sell to £270 Limousin bull presented by D Robinson; K Reid £225 Aberdeen Angus bull; B O’Neill £215 Limousin bull; meanwhile heifer calves cleared to £310 x 3 Aberdeen Angus presented by K McGuigan, £310 Hereford heifer, £305 Limousin heifer, £270 Hereford heifer, £235 Hereford heifer; O Robinson £300 Hereford heifer, £265 Hereford heifer.

WEANLINGS

A smaller offering of weanlings this week continue to sell sharply with male calves selling to £760, 255kg Limousin (297.00) presented by A Burns, £685, 260kg Limousin (254.00); R McDonald £755, 340kg Simmental (221.00); L Johnston £580, 245kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (237.00), £550, 240kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (226.00), £520, 245kg Blonde D’Aquitaine (212.00); meanwhile weanling heifers sold to £720, 360kg Charolais (200.00) presented by J Richardson; A Burns £560 x 2 245kg Limousins (228.00).