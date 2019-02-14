Steers sell to £1,280 for 710kg at Dungannon Mart

A sharper trade this week saw steers sell to £1,280, 710kg Shorthorn beef (180.00).

Heifers peaked at £1,190, 645kg Limousin (185.00).

Dropped calves peaked at £360 Saler, bull and heifer calves to £370 Belgian Blue.

Weanlings cleared to £895, 410kg Limousin bull (£218.00) and weanling heifers to £805, 340kg Limousin (237.00).

STEERS (50)

A larger entry of steers saw prices improve on the week to peak at £1,280, 710kg Shorthorn beef (180.00) presented by W Brown; B Hamill £1,280, 615kg Limousin (208.00), £1,200, 605kg Charolais (198.00), £1,200, 600kg Limousin (200.00), £1,165, 565kg Charolais (206.00), £1,160, 535kg Charolais (218.00), £1,155, 565kg Charolais (204.00), £1,110, 550kg Simmental (202.00), £1,100, 515kg Charolais (214.00); S and B Casey £1,240, 570kg Charolais (218.00), £1,180, 585kg Limousin (202.00); R Elliott £950, 390kg Limousin (244.00), £910, 370kg Charolais (254.00), £925, 345kg Limousin (268.00), £900, 370kg Charolais (243.00), £810, 350kg Limousin (232.00) and J Hogg £890, 355kg Charolais (251.00).

HEIFERS (45)

Heifer prices peaked at £1,190 for a 645kg Limousin (185.00) presented by S and B Casey; O Cairns £1,110, 570kg Charolais (195.00); P Loughran £1,060, 555kg Charolais (191.00), £1,020, 480kg Charolais (213.00), £985, 505kg Limousin (195.00), £965, 490kg Charolais (197.00), £910, 470kg Limousin (194.00); J Willis £1,040, 510kg Limousin (204.00), £940, 460kg Limousin (204.00), £910, 435kg Limousin (209.00); W McCavish £950, 450kg Limousin (211.00), £945, 465kg Limousin (203.00), £900, 435kg Limousin (207.00), £900, 465kg Limousin (194.00) and J Hobson £940, 440kg Charolais (214.00), £870, 425kg Limousin (204.00).

DROPPED CALVES (115)

A larger entry of dropped calves met a brisk trade to peak at £360 Saler bull presented by J Moore, £320 x 3 Aberdeen Angus bulls; P McElvogue £360 Hereford bull; V Beacom £345 Simmental bull, £320 Hereford bull; M Burrows £340 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Marks £340 x 2 Hereford bulls; T Sterling £320 x 2 Fleckvieh bulls; J Campbell £300 Aberdeen Angus bull, £265 Aberdeen Angus bull; I Swaile £295 Hereford bull; W Rodgers £275 Hereford bull; J Parkes £275 Belgian Blue bull; E McVeigh £270 Limousin bull; J Livingston £270 Aberdeen Angus bull, £240 Aberdeen Angus bull, £220 Aberdeen Angus bull, £205 Aberdeen Angus bull; C Loughran £270 Limousin bull, £225 Limousin bull; N Hammond £240 Hereford bull, £220 Hereford bull, £210 Speckle Park bull, £200 Speckle Park bull; S Lynch £240 Hereford bull; I Henry £225 Limousin bull and B O’Neill £205 Limousin bull.

Heifer Calves topped at £370 x 2 Belgian Blue presented by D Robinson; J Moore £340 Belgian Blue heifer, £265 Hereford heifer, £235 Hereford heifer, £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Campbell £270 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £260 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £245 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £225 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £205 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Livingston £250 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £220 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £215 Aberdeen Angus heifer; W Rodgers £235 Hereford heifer, £200 Hereford heifer; S Marks £230 x 3 Hereford heifers and D Bloomfield £220 Belgian Blue heifer.

WEANLINGS (80)

Weanling trade remains strong although quality wasn’t a good as of previous weeks with male calves selling to £895, 410kg Limousin (218.00) presented by C McCardle, £840, 375kg Belgian Blue (225.00); G Stinson £880, 385kg Limousin (230.00), £865, 365kg Limousin (234.00), £775, 340kg Limousin (221.00), £740, 330kg Limousin (225.00), £740, 330kg Limousin (225.00), £735, 310kg Limousin (237.00); E Mullan £870, 395kg Charolais (220.00), £730, 290kg Charolais (253.00); K and W Booth £850, 385kg Simmental (220.00), £750, 325kg Limousin (230.00), £720, 305kg Limousin (235.00), £695, 310kg Limousin (225.00); D and D Lennox £690, 300kg Simmental (228.00), £615, 260kg Simmental (236.00); J Weir £660, 285kg Charolais (231.00); D M K Trading £650, 265kg Belgian Blue (246.00); M Courtney £640, 275kg Aberdeen Angus (230.00), £620, 235kg Limousin (265.00).

Meanwhile weanling heifers peaked at £805, 340kg Limousin (237.00) presented by E Mullan, £695, 300kg Limousin (231.00), £690, 300kg Limousin (229.00); A Boyd £770, 360kg Charolais (212.00), £655, 280kg Charolais (234.00); M Givan £715, 340kg Limousin (210.00), £650, 275kg Limousin (235.00), £625, 265kg Limousin (235.00), £620, 265kg Limousin (235.00); J Weir £700, 325kg Charolais (215.00), £695, 330kg Charolais (211.00), £650, 300kg Charolais (218.00); M Courtney £650, 280kg Aberdeen Angus (230.00); P Brady £610, 265kg Limousin (230.00), £610, 280kg Simmental (218.00), £605, 285kg Limousin (212.00), £600, 260kg Simmental (230.00), £540, 235kg Simmental (229.00), £530, 230kg Simmental (228.00) and D and D Lennox £600, 275kg Charolais (218.00).