Steers sell to £1,520 for a 700kgs at Armoy Mart

A good show of 210 head last Monday met with another fine trade.

Steers sold to £1,520 for a 700kgs steer from Sam McCollum, Bushmills.

The same vendor sold a 900kgs fat cow at £1,500.

STEERS

Sam McCollum, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 700kgs, £1,520, 510kgs, £1,140, 580kgs, £1,295. Ballymoney farmer, Aberdeen Angus, 600kgs, £1,385, 590kgs, £1,300, 600kgs, £1,300, 610kgs, £1,265, 580kgs, £1,170, 600kgs, £1,210. Colm McFall, Bushmills, 600kgs, Charolais, £1,220. M Steele, Glenarm, Charolais, 400kgs, £995, 380kgs, £945, 450kgs, £990. Austin Caldwell, Ballymena, Limousin, 480kgs, £1,070, 550kgs, £1,100. J Heaney, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 510kgs, £1,130. David Nutt, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 500kgs, £1,060, 480kgs, £1,000. David Carlisle, Mallusk, Limousin, 380kgs, £895, 440kgs, £935, 400kgs, £860. O’Kane Brothers, Carnlough, Charolais, 260kgs, £730. Hunter Kane, Ballintoy, Charolais, 580kgs, £1,170. John Hamilton, Bangor, Aberdeen Angus, 350kgs, £730, 360kgs, £725. W McCaughern, Rasharkin, Limousin, 280kgs, £620, 290kgs, £635. E McCorry, Glengormley, Limousin, 430kgs, £935, 500kgs, £1,015. John Holmes, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £1,090, 505kgs, £1,050, 490kgs, £1,055. Jas McCurdy, Aughafatten, Limousin, 250kgs, £650. K Baxter, Glenarm, Belgian Blue, 260kgs, £520.

HEIFERS

Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, Limousin, 470kgs, £1,100, 470kgs, £1,040. M Steele, Glenarm, Charolais, 330kgs, £820, 340kgs, £860, 350kgs, £800. E McCorry, Glengormley, Limousin, 360kgs, £880, 420kgs, £990. Alan Creith, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 480kgs, £980, 390kgs, £825, 460kgs, £935. O’Kane Brothers, Carnlough, Aberdeen Angus, 215kgs, £545, 290kgs, £700, 280kgs, £675, 300kgs, £670. J Heaney, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus, 430kgs, £895. Ian Crawford, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus, 300kgs, £635. James McCurdy, Broughshane, Shorthorn, 360kgs, £740, 360kgs, £755, 270kgs, £560.

FAT COWS/BULLS

B McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin bull, 830kgs, £1,500. Sam McCollum, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus cow, 900kgs, £1,550. John McAuley, Cushendall, Simmental, 600kgs, £800. Barry Dowey, Ballymoney, Limousin, 700kgs, £1,250. E McCorry, Glengormley, Limousin, 435kgs, £825, 580kgs, £905. S Cochrane, Bushmills, Friesian, 820kgs, £1,200. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, Limousin, 540kgs, £800, 590kgs, £895. B McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 650kgs, £1,040. D McFetridge, Armoy, Aberdeen Angus, 620kgs, £1,160. Roger Steele, Bushmills, Friesian, 600kgs, £700.

SUCKLERS

Top price of £1,400 was paid to John McAuley of Cushendall for an aged cow with a two week Charolais bull at foot.

Other outfits sold from £900-£1,250.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.