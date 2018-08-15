Store and wealing heifers sell to £900 at Lisnaskea Mart

A smaller entry of cattle this week sold to a firm demand with lots more stock required to supply a growing demand for all sorts.

Sample prices as follows:

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS: Derrylin producer 420kg Charolais to £900, 410kg Charolais to £900, 400kg Charolais to £900 and 300kg Charolais to £675. Derrylin producer 400kg Charolais to £800, 400kg Charolais to £700, 340kg Charolais to £690, 320kg Limousin to £655, 340kg Limousin to £555, 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £485 and 280kg Simmental to £355.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Derrylin producer 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £790 and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £705. Lisbellaw producer 350kg Montbeliarde to £710. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £700 and 270kg Limousin to £480.