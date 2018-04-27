Store lambs sell from €50 to over €93 at Raphoe Mart

Sheep sale Monday, April 23rd 2018: Store lambs sold from €50 to €93 over.

Factory lambs sold from €68 to €103 over.

Butcher lambs sold from €68 to €110 over.

Dry ewes sold from €70 to €150 each.

Ewes with one lamb sold from €140 to €190.

Ewes with two lambs sold from €200 to €282.

A good entry of sheep at Raphoe Mart on Monday.

Spring lambs sold from €90-€110 over and a top price of €160/head.

Hoggets sold from €80 to €100 over and also a top price of €160/head.

Fat ewes remain in demand selling to a top price of €150.

Better weather brought more customers for ewes and lambs at foot.

Weanling sale Tuesday, April 24th 2018: A smaller entry of Weanlings on Tuesday night at Raphoe Mart for the last sale of the season met an excellent trade for all stock on offer.

Farmers, agents and shippers all competed for stock.

Bulls sold from €2.30/kg to €3.30/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.35/kg to €3.25/kg.

Cattle sale Thursday, April 26th 2018: Top class bulls over 600kgs-€705 to €1,105 over.

Beef bullocks - €670 to €975 over.

Store bullocks - €400 to €900 over.

Beef heifers - €515 to €925 over.

Store heifers - €350 to €880 over

Dry cows - €600 to €1,665 each.

A great entry of cattle again at Raphoe Mart on Thursday and an excellent trade with plenty of competition around the ring with extra grass buyers present.

All types of cattle sold well with friesian types up on previous week.

Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €2.80/kg.

Bulls sold from €2.00/kg to €3.00/kg.

Heifers sold from €2.20/kg to €2.90/kg.

Fat cows sold from €600/head to €1,665/head.

