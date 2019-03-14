Strong demand for dairy cattle, prices to £2,350 at Ballymena Mart

An entry of 300 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 182p for a Belgian Blue 680kg, £1,237, Friesian cows to 135p 720kg, £958, beef heifers to 208p, 590kg, £1,227, beef bullocks to 201p 640kg, £1,286, Friesian bullocks to 163p, 560kg, £912.

Beef cows

V Chestnutt, Bushmills Belgian Blue 680kg, £1,237.60 (182), P Gribbin, Toomebridge Blonde d’Aquitaine 860kg, £1,513.60 (176), R Robinson, Millisle Limousin 880kg, £1,531.20 (174), P Gribbin, Toomebridge Blonde d’Aquitaine 760kg, £1,299.60 (171), V Chestnutt, Bushmills Charolais 800kg, £1,344 (168), P Gribbin, Toomebridge Blonde d’Aquitaine 860kg, £1,419 (165), S Gregg, Hillsborough Limousin 670kg, £1,078.70 (161), Limousin 550kg, £880 (160), N McBurney, Moorfields Limousin 630kg, £1,001.70 (159), Aberdeen Angus 610kg, £963.80 (158), J Knox, Broughshane Charolais 670kg, £1,045.20 (156), N Gordon, Ballynahinch Limousin 810kg, £1,198.80 (148), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Hereford 590kg, £837.80 (142), E and P McCormick, Rorr Limousin 670kg, £938 (140), Antrim Estates, Glenarm Shorthorn beef 780kg, £1,084.20 (139) and W Allen, Ballymena Simmental 650kg, £897 (138).

Friesian cows

R McKnight, Templepatrick 710kg, £958.50 (135), K Wilkinson, Ballycastle 510kg, £576.30 (113), T Herbinson, Randalstown 650kg, £702 (108), D McKee, Randalstown 720kg, £770.40 (107), S McCrystal, Gulladuff 700kg, £749 (107), A Gibson, Glenarm 630kg, £661.50 (105), K Wilkinson, Ballycastle 600kg, £612 (102), D Chestnutt, Bushmills 760kg, (100), D Scott, Coleraine 820kg, £811.80 (99), 620kg, £607.60 (98), J and S McElnay, Bushmills 810kg, £793.80 (98), S McCrytsal, Gulladuff 680kg, £666.40 (98).

Beef heifers

D Howard, Moneymore Limousin 590kg, £1,227.20 (208), Limousin 510kg, £1,035.30 (203), W J Simpson, Downpatrick Limousin 550kg, £1,100 (200), D Howard, Moneymore Limousin 570kg, £1,140 (200), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Blonde d’Aquitaine 600kg, £1,200 (200), D Howard, Moneymore, Charolais 530kg, £1,060 (200), W K Simpson, Killyleagh Limousin 570kg, £1,128.60 (198), D Howard, Moneymore Limousin 570kg, £1,122.90 (197), J and J Rea, Kilwaughter Blonde d’Aquitaine 580kg, £1,142.60 (197), W J Simpson, Killyleagh Limousin 580kg, £131 (195), Limousin 570kg, £1,100.10 (193), Limousin 570kg, £1,100.10 (193), Limousin 540kg, £1,026 (190), Limousin 540kg, £1,015.20 (188), D Howard, Moneymore Limousin 540kg, £1,015.20 (188), S Gilmore, Kilrea Limousin 580kg, £1,084.60 (187), D Howard, Moneymore Limousin 580kg, £1,084.60 (187), J McKeague, Ballycastle Charolais 620kg, £1,159.40 (187), A Shaw, Larne Limousin 660kg, £1,227.60 (186) and D Howard, Moneymore Limousin 560kg, £1,041.60 (186).

Beef bullocks

G McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 640kg, £1,286.40 (201), G Murdock, Broghshane Limousin 690kg, £1,380 (200), G McMaster, Broughshane Charolais 680kg, £1,326 (195), C B Wilkinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,222.40 (191), M O’Kane, Bellaghy Limousin 570kg, £1,083 (190), G McMaster, Broughshane ha 680kg, £1,292 (190), Charolais 690kg, £1,311 (190), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 700kg, £1,330 (190), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 650kg, £1,228.50 (189), Limousin £1,247 (189), G Murdock, Broughshane Charolais 660kg, £1,240.80 (188), W and N Martin, Broughshane Shorthorn 660kg, £1,227.60 (186), Shorthorn 570kg, £1,060.20 (186), C B Wilkinson, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,165.50 (185), G Murdock, Broughshane Charolais 660kg, £1,207.80 (183), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 650kg, £1,183 (182), P J Mulholland, Loughgiel Simmental 750kg, £1,350 (180), J Moore, Ballyclare Hereford 780kg, £1,404 (180), T and S Reid, Crumlin Limousin 660kg, £1,188 (180).

Friesian bullocks

R Waide, Cloughmills 560kg, £912.80 (163), 560kg, £858.60 (162), L Hughes, Clough 650kg, £1,007.50 (155), R McKnight, Templepatrick 760kg, £1,056.40 (139) and R Waide, Cloughmills 500kg, £675 (135).

Strong demand continued for 28 dairy cattle with £2,350 for a choice calved heifer from, David McNeilly, Randalstown.

D McNeilly, Randalstown £2,350, D Livingstone, Randalstown £2,080, B McStravick, Lurgan £2,060, B McStravick, Lurgan £2,020, A T McAuley, Bushmills £1,800, R and W Burns, Dungannon £1,800, A T McAuley, Bushmills £1,770, D Livingstone, Randalstown £1,750, R and W Burns, Dungannon £1,750, D McClintock, Moorfields £1,680, N G Chambers, Moneyrea £1,660, A T McAuley, Bushmills £1,650, D McNeilly, £1,600, R McCluggage, Larne £1,560, N G Chambers, Moneyrea £1,540, D McNeilly, Randalstown £1,500, T and J Mackey, Ballynure £1,480, Droghal Farm, Aghalee £1,480, J McCann, Lurgan £1,460, N G Chamber, Moneryrea £1,460, J Hunter, Crumlin £1,420 and R Stewart, Ballyclare £1,400.

Iain Colville, Crawfordsburn sold young Aberdeen Angus bulls for £2,150 and £1,480. Martin Hamilton, Comber, Hereford £1,400.

A small entry of suckler stock sold to £1,180.

180 calves sold well to £430 for a month old Belgian Blue bull, heifer calves to £390 for a two month old Belgian Blue, young Friesian bull calves to £135.

W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £430, D Shaw, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £415, A Abraham Belgian Blue £400, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Belgian Blue £385, M Smith, Kells Limousin £380, A Gibson, Glenarm Simmental £360, W A McCullough, Hollywood British Blue £355, D Wilson, Ballycraigy Aberdeen Angus £350, A Gibson, Glenarm Simmental £345, W Gillespie, Portglenone Her £345, W A McCullough, Hollywood Belgian Blue £345, D Shaw, Gracehill Aberdeen Angus £345, W A McCullough, Hollywood Belgian Blue £340, D Shaw, Gracehill Aberdeen Angus £340, A Gibson, Glenarm Simmental £335, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Charolais £335, W A McCullough, Hollywood Belgian Blue £335, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £330 and B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £325.

Heifer calves sold to: A Abraham, Antrim Belgian Blue £390, W Gillespie, Portglenone Charolais £380, A Abraham, Antrim Belgian Blue £375, A Abraham, Antrim Belgian Blue £375, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £350, W A McCullough, Hollywood Belgian Blue £350, H Alexander, Glenarm Limousin £340, W Gillespie, Portglenone Belgian Blue £340, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £330, Hatrick Brothers, Tobermore Belgian Blue £330, A Gibson, Glenarm Simmental £325, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £325, D Wilson, Ballycraigy Aberdeen Angus £325, A Gibson, Glenarm Simmental £320, B Alexander, Ahoghill Belgian Blue £320, EandP McCormick, Cushendun Aberdeen Angus £310, D Montgomery, Glenwherry Aberdeen Angus £300, Hatrick Brothers, Tobermore Belgian Blue £300.

Friesian Calves sold to: E O’Flynn, Rocklands £135, Smiddie Farms, Ballybrack £110, G Forsythe, Cloughmills £100, S J Kerr, Comber £100, G Forsythe, Cloughmills £90, E O’Flynn, Rocklands £75 and S J Kerr, Comber £75 (2).

Weanlings

An entry of 360 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £670 over for a Limousin 310kg £980 offered by Martin Kelly, Limavady.

Heifers sold to £670 over for a Blonde d’Aquitaine 390kg £1060 also presented by Martin Kelly.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kg

T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 270kg, £800 (296), Charolais 260kg, £740 (284), J G OConnor, Limavady 270kg, £735 (272), T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 233kg, £625 (271), M McClelland, Larne Simmental 230kg, £615 (267) (2), S McCloskey, Kilrea Limousin 300kg, £800 (266), S McAuley, Ballymoney Charolais 290kg, £750 (258), J Beggs, Carrickfergus Aberdeen Angus 190kg, £490 (257), W Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 270kg, £685 (253), T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 280kg, £705 (251), S McAuley, Ballymoney Limousin 260kg, £650 (250), K McBride, Mallusk Simmental 270kg, £655 (242), D Snow, Boa Island Limousin 250kg, £600 (240) and W Rainey, Crumlin Limousin 250kg, £595 (238).

Bulls/bullocks 301-350kg

M Kelly, Limavady Limousin 310kg, £980 (316), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 330kg, £940 (284), T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 320kg, £880 (275), K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 320kg, £840 (262), J G OConnor, Limousin 320kg, £840 (262), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 310kg, £785 (253), the Cleggan Estate Co Ltd, Ballymena Limousin 320kg, £810 (253), S McMaw, Carrickfergus Charolais 330kg, £835 (253), A J Wilson, Ballymena Charolais 310kg, £780 (251), the Cleggan Estate Co Ltd, Ballymena 330kg, £830 (251), Mrs D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 330kg, £830 (251) (2), A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 340kg, £855 (251), Simmental 350kg, £865 (247), the Cleggan Estate Co Ltd, Ballymena Charolais 320kg and £790 (246) and Mrs D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 330kg, £810 (245).

Bulls/bullocks 351kg over

W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 380kg, £950 (250), M Kelly, Limavady Limousin 360kg, £900 (250), the Cleggan Estate Co Ltd, Ballymena Limousin 360kg, £890 (247), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg, £905 (244), T J McLornan, Crumlin Limousin 360kg, £880 (244), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 390kg, £930 (238), M Kelly, Limavady Blonde d’Aquitaine 420kg, £1,000 (238), Mrs D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 370kg, £880 (237), D Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 370kg, £880 (237), T J McLornan, Crumlin Limousin 380kg, £900 (236), M Kelly, Limavady Limousin 380kg, £900 (236), M Kelly, Limavady Blonde d’Aquitaine 390kg £910 (233), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 360kg, £840 (233), K Kidd, Broughshane Charolais 360kg, £835 (231) and A McErlean, Portglenone Charolais 370kg, £855 (231).

Heifers 0-300kg

T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 230kg, £630 (273), W McCann, Cargan Charolais 210kg, £565 (269) (2), T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 260kg, £695 (267), R McCullough, Milebush Limousin 290kg, £750 (258), T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 230kg, £580 (252), T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 260kg, £655 (251), S McCloskey, Kilrea Limousin 260kg, £645 (248), J W Harbinson, Limavady Limousin 290kg, £715 (246), T McNabney, Broughshane Charolais 240kg, £590 (245), S McCloskey, Kilrea Limousin 300kg, £720 (240), S McCloskey, Kilrea Limousin 250kg, £600 (240), A McAuley, Glenarm Belgian Blue 250kg, £590 (236), R Shaw, Rasharkin Charolais 290kg, £675 (232), W McBurney, Moorfields Charolais 220kg, £510 (231) and R Shaw, Rasharkin Charolais 260kg, £600 (230).

Heifers 301-350kg

M Kelly, Limavady Limousin 340kg, £920 (270), Charolais 350kg, £890 (254), R McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 340kg, £830 (244), M Kelly, Limavady Ble 340kg, £820 (241), Blonde d’Aquitaine 350kg, £840 (240), Charolais 350kg, £830 (237), I Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 320kg, £740 (231), Belgian Blue 350kg, £800 (228), Mrs D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 340kg, £770 (226), D Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 350kg, £785 (224), W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg, £785 (221), the Cleggan Estate Co Ltd, Ballymoney Charolais 340kg, £750 (220), W Ridges, Ballycarry Charolais 340kg, £750 (220), Mrs D Kennedy, Karne Limousin 310kg, £680 (219), D Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 330kg, £720 (218) and W and G Hanna, Ballymoney Charolais 350kg, £760 (217).

Heifers 351kg over

M Kelly, Limavady, Blonde d’Aquitaine 390g, £1,060 (271), I Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 360kg, £900 (250), M Kelly, Limavady Blonde d’Aquitaine 390kg, £960 (246), D Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 370kg, £910 (246), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 370kg, £895 (241), R McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 360kg, £860 (238), R McMullan, Ahoghill Limousin 390kg, £930 (238), Mrs D Kennedy, Larne Limousin 370kg, £880 (237), S McIlhatton, Aughfatten Blonde d’Aquitaine 370kg, £880 (237), K Molyneaux, Dundrod Charolais 400kg, £925 (231), E and P McCormick, Cushendun Limousin 370kg, £850 (229), D Robinson, Crumlin Limousin 360kg, £825 (229), W Ridges, Ballycarry Limousin 400kg, £915 (228), I Dodds, Glenwherry Limousin 370kg, £840 (227), A S Millar, Antrim Charolais 380kg, £860 (226) and W Ridges, Ballycarry Belgian Blue 380kg, £860 (226).

75 pet lambs in Ballymena reached £47.

Ewes with lambs sold: N Reid, Portglenone 1 Texel and 2 lambs £205, S Loghery, Limavady 2 Texel and 4 lambs £188, D Devlin, Randalstown £185, 1 Charollais and 2 lambs £185, S Loughery, Limavady 4 Texel and 7 lambs £180, D Devlin, Randalstown 1 crossbred and 2 lambs £175, S Loughery, Limavady 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £175 (2), 1 Texel and 2 lambs £170, 2 Texel and 4 lambs £170, 1 Suffolk and 2 lambs £165, D McReynolds, Dungannon 5 crossbred and 9 lambs £155, S Loughery, Limavady 3 crossbred and 3 lambs £152, C Fry, Ballymena 2 Texel and 4 lambs £150, S Loughery, Limavady 1 crossbred and 1 lamb £148 and S Loughery, Limavady 1 Texel and 1 lamb £145.

Springing ewes sold to: B Jamison, Armoy 10 Texel £108, R Adams, Ballymena 2 Suffolk £105 and B Jamison, Armoy 10 Texel £92.

An entry of 150 store cattle in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £620 over for a Charolais 620kg, £1,240 offered by R Henry, Kilwaughter.

Heifers sold to £520 over for a Charolais 480kg, £1,000 and 530kg, £1,050 both from F Connon, Ballymena.

Heifers 0-500kg

D Gillan, Garvagh Charolais 370kg, £840 (227), F Connon, Ballymena Charolais 480kg, £1,000 (208), J Montgomery, Ballymena Limousin 430kg, £885 (205), Rand T Smyth, Randastown Limousin 440kg, £900 (204), F Connon, Ballymena Limousin 460kg, £940 (204), J Montgomery, Ballymena Limousin 360kg, £735 (204), F Connon, Ballymena Charolais 450kg, £915 (203), Blonde d’Aquitaine 460kg, £935 (203), J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 470kg, £940 (200), F Connon, Ballymena Limousin 450kg, £900 (200), D Gillan, Garvagh Limousin 420kg, £840 (200), Limousin 450kg, £900 (200), R and T Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 420kg, £835 (198), Limousin 470kg, £930 (197), D Gillan, Garvagh Limousin 470kg, £930 (197) and R and T Smyth, Randalstown Limousin 400kg, £780 (195).

Heifers 501kg over

F Connon, Ballymena Charolais 530kg, £1,050 (198), A Smyth, Randalstown Charolais 530kg, £1,015 (191), F Connon, Ballymena Belgian Blue 510kg, £970 (190), D Gillan, Garvagh Blonde d’Aquitaine 520kg, £975 (187), A and P Hamilton, Ahoghill Aberdeen Angus 530kg, £965 (182), H J Currie, Moorfields Stabiliser 510kg, £915 (179), R Fulton, Randalstown Limousin 560kg, £1,000 (178), A Smyth, Randalstown Simmental 520kg, £915 (176) and R Fulton, Randalstown Limousin 600kg, £1,020 (170).

Bullocks 0-500kg

G and J Sharpe, Cushendall Limousin 290kg, £670 (231), Limousin 320kg, £680 (212), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 450kg, £955 (212), R Henry, Larne Charolais 500kg, £1060 (212), J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 480kg, £1,015 (211), G and J Sharpe, Cushendall Limousin 320kg, £670 (209), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 480kg, £1,000 (208), F Connon, Ballymena Simmental 490kg, £1,020 (208), J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 480kg, £990 (206), J Montgomery, Ballymena Limousin 40kg, £870 (202), D and H Gregg, Clough Aberdeen Angus 480kg, £970 (202), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballyclare Charolais 470kg, £945 (201), F Connon, Ballymena Limousin 500kg, £1,000 (200), Mrs J Hutchinson, Ballymena Charolais 460kg, £900 (195), Mr H Gregg, Clough Aberdeen Angus 500kg, £960 (192) and D McIlwaine, Larne Belgian Blue 480kg, £915 (190).

Bullocks 501kg over

L McFall, Ahoghill Limousin 510kg, £1,070 (209), J Gault, Ballyclare Limousin 520kg, £1,080 (207), F Connon, Ballymena Limousin 510kg, £1,050 (205), S O’Kane, Upperlands Limousin 510kg, £1,040 (203) (2), L McFall, Ahoghill Charolais 550kg, £1,100 (201), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 620kg, £1,240 (200), F McNeilly, Glarryford Limousin 550kg, £1,090 (198), S O’Kane, Upperlands Blonde d’Aquitaine 510kg, £1,000 (196), R Henry, Kilwaughter Charolais 560kg, £1,090 (194), S O’Kane, Upperlands Limousin 530kg, £1,030 (194), H Gregg, Clough Aberdeen Angus 510kg, £990 (194), L McFall, Ahoghill Charolais 580kg, £1,125 (194), Stabiliser 590kg, £1,140 (193), G Kernohan, Randalstown Charolais 570kg, £1,100 (193) and F Connon, Ballymena Charolais 520kg, £1,000 (192).

An entry of 1,239 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat hoggets sold to 440p for a pen of 9 Texels 20kg £88 presented by R Simpson, Broughshane and to a top per head of £102 for a heavy Texel offered by T Strange, Straid.

Fat ewes sold to £104.

Fat hoggets 1,032

Top per kg

R Simpson, Broughshane 6 crossbred 20kg, £88 (440), J Simpson, Broughshane 3 crossbred 20kg, £88 (440), I Montgomery, Glenwherry 20 Texel 22.5kg £93.80 (416), C Fry, Moorfields 2 Texel 20.5kg, £84.50 (412), D Boyd, Newtownabbey 4 Texel 22kg, £90.50 (411), R McKnight, Templepatrick 3 Texel 21.5kg, £88 (409), P Brown, Ballycastle 40 Suffolk 21.5kg, £86 (400), W Barron, Carrickfergus 17 Charollais 23.5kg, £94 (400), S Craig, Ballycastle 21 Texel 20.5kg, £82 (400), J McConaghie, Glenarm 2 Dorset 23.5kg, £93.50 (397), S Craig, Ballycastle 7 Texel 22kg, £87 (295), J Campbell, Carnlough 1 Charollais 21kg, £82.50 (392), Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Ballyclare 11 crossbred 24kg, £94 (391), Mrs S White, Cloughmills 23 Texel 22.5k,g £88 (391), A Beattie, Dunloy 27 Texel 24kg, £93 (387), B Kennedy, Ahoghill 28 Texel 24kg, £93 (387), K Woodside, Islandmagee 9 Texel 24kg, £92.80 (386), A Beattie, Dunloy 21 Suffolk 24kg, £92 (383), R McBride, Randalstown 25 Blackface 22kg, £84 (381) N Boyd, Broughshane 15 Texel 25kg, £95 (280), S Loughery, Limavady 1 Texel 25.5kg, £96 (376), S Hall, Monkstown 48 Texel 25kg, £94 (376) and A and M and V Armstrong, Straid 31 Texel 25kg, £94 (376).

Top prices per head

T Strange, Straid 1 Texel 37kg, £102, R Boville, Toomebridge 27 Texel 30.5kg, £99, J Thompson, Kells 10 Texel, 31.5kg £98, T Strange, Straid 2 Texel 29.5kg, £97, W Clyde, Antrim 26 Texel 29kg, £97, J G Linton, Garvagh 12 Texel 31.5kg, £97, A C Hunter, Raloo 11 Texel 29kg, £96, K McMillan, Straid 15 Suffolk 28kg, £96, N McAuley, Ballyclare 4 Suffolk 29kg, £96, S Loughery, Limavady 4 crossbred 27.5kg £96, 1 Texel 25.5kg, £96, P Crawford, Islandmagee 6 Sor 29kg, £95.50, S Hall, Monkstown 40 Texel 26.5kg, £95, N Boyd, Broughshane 15 Texel 25kg, £95, W Park, Antrim 25 Texel 27kg, £95, D Steele, Belfast 3 Suffolk 41kg, £95, D Boyd, Newtownabbey 37 crossbred 25.5kg, £94.50, W Barron, Carrickfergus 17 Charollais 23.5kg, £94, C Newell, Ballymoney 34 Texel 25.5kg, £94, C Newell, Ballymoney 14 Texel 25.5kg, £94, S Hall, Monkstown 48 Texel 25kg, £94, A and M and V Armstrong, Straid 31 Texel 25kg, £94, Carrigeen Farms Ltd, Templepatrick 11 crossbred 24kg, £94 and A McKeown, Ballymena 1 Suffolk 28kg, £94.

Fat ewes – 207 – First quality

Suffolk - £80 - £96

Texel - £80 - £104

Crossbred - £60 - £80

Blackface - £40 - £58