Suckler cows sell to £1,690 at Armoy Mart

A smaller offering of 212 head last Monday night met with a fine trade.

Steers sold to £1,000, heifers topped at £1,075 and suckler cows sold to £1,690 twice.

LEADING PRICES

Mark Rea, Finvoy, Charolais, 450kgs, £1,000, 400kgs, £930. Alan Smyth, Bushmills, Limousin, 600kg, £1,225. Tom Deighan, Limavady, Charolais, 540kgs, £1,115, 590kg, £1,160, 600kgs, £1,180. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Blonde d’Aquitaine, 540kgs, £1,080. Ryan Doherty, Coleraine, Limousin, 580kg, £1,160. Colum Bradley, Garvagh, Limousin, 340kg, £755, 400kgs, £905, 390kgs, £895, 370kg, £760. Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, Charolais, 505kgs, £1,065, 600kgs, £1,050. Ken Montgomery, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £1,010, 600kgs, £1,065, 540kgs, £1,025. Pat Mckay, Martinstown, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,600. Alan Smyth, Bushmills, Limousin, 570kgs, £1,100. Tom Deighan, Limavady, Charolais, 570kgs, £1,145. Pat Kelly, Ballycastle, Charolais, 590kgs, £1,115, 480kgs, £915. Sam Creith, Mosside, Charolais, 460kgs, £925, 550kgs, £1,010.

HEIFERS

John Todd, Ballycastle, Limousin, 540kg, £1,075, 560kg, £1,100, 500kg, £1,25. W and T Munnis, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs, £935, 490kg, £880, 500kgs, £920, 520kg, £980. Pat McKay, Martinstown, Charm 540kgs, £1,045, 530kgs, £985, 600kgs, £1,080. Ray Atchinson, Coleraine, Charolais, 390kg, £810. Ryan Doherty, Coleraine, 500kgs, £985, 460kgs, £875. Mark Cusick, Armoy, Limousin, 500kgs, £990, 400kgs, £780. P Black, Ballycastle, 2 Aberdeen Angus, 440kgs £820.

SUCKLERS

Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, (in-calf cows) £1,690, £1,690, £1,260, £1,200, £1,000, £1,000, £900. Anthony McFadden, Garvagh, Springing Heifers, £1,260, £1,140, £1,000, £1,060, £1,000.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.