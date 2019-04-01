Suckler outfits sell to £2,450 at Clogher Mart

A much larger entry of 1,282 Cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday, March 30 sold to a steady demand for all sorts in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £1,696.50 for a 870kg Charolais at £195 per 100kg followed by a 800kg Limousin at £171 to total £1368.00 and a 770kg Limousin at £176 to total £1,355.20).

Cow heifers sold to £1,276.50 for a 690kg Belgian Blue at £185 followed by a 700kg Limousin at £178 total £1,246.00.

Fat bulls sold to £1,297.80 for a 1,030kg Limousin at £126 and selling to a top of £130 per 100kg for a 880kg Limousin to total £1,144.

Fat steers overage steers sold to £194 for a 550kg Limousin.

Fat heifers overage heifers sold to £212 for a 500kg Belgian Blue.

Underage fat steers underage sold to £196 for a 530kg Simmental.

Underage fat heifers sold to £206 for a 520kg Limousin.

In the store rings forward steers sold to a top of £1,425 for an 830kg Limousin (£171) and reaching a top of £207 per 100kg for a 600kg Charolais at £1,245.

Medium weights stores sold to £1,065 for a 450kg Limousin and £1,055 for a 450kg Charolais (£234).

Forward store heifers sold to £1,185 for a 560kg Charolais (£211.50) and £1,125 for a 530kg Charolais (£212).

Medium weight stores sold to £1,110 for a 490kg Charolais (£226.50) and £1,075 for a 490kg Limousin (£219).

Weanling males sold to £1,095 for a 540kg Charolais (£203) reaching a top of £249 per 100kg for a 400kg Charolais at £995.

Weanling heifers sold to £870 for a 310kg Belgian Blue (£280) and £840 for a 330kg Charolais (£254).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1,970, £1,780 and £1,700.

Suckler outfits sold to £2,450, £2,205 and £2,000.

Reared bulls sold to £640 for a Limousin Reared Heifers sold to £600 for a Limousin.

Young bull calves sold to £375 for a Charolais young heifer.

Calves sold to £345 for a Charolais.

Leading prices in the fatstock ring for beef cows and cow heifers as follows: Newtownstewart producer 870kg Charolais to £195 (£1,696.50) and 710kg Limousin to £174 (£1,235.40), Pomeroy producer 630kg Limousin to £192 (£1,209.60), Keady producer 690kg Belgian Blue to £185 (£1,276.50), Aghalee producer 700kg Limousin to £178 (£1,246), Crumlin producer 770kg Limousin to £176 (£1,355.20), Lisbellaw producer 630kg Hereford to £175. Keady producer 610kg Limousin to £171. Aughnacloy producer 800kg Limousin to £171 (£1,368.00), Lisburn producer 630kg Charolais to £171. Portadown producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £167.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £165 per 100kg.

Second quality coloured lots sold from £115 to £137 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £106 to £112 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £84 to £108 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £64 to £77 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

880kg Limousin to £130 (£1,144), 900kg Limousin to £129 (£1,161), 1,030kg Limousin to £126 (£1,297.80), 960kg Friesian to £122 (£1,171.20), 820kg Limousin to £121. 820kg Aberdeen Angus to £120. 920kg Charolais to £119. 960kg Aberdeen Angus to £113. 730kg Highland to £112. 900kg Aberdeen Angus to £102.

FAT STEERS OVERAGE

550kg Limousin to £194. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £192. 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £183. 770kg Aberdeen Angus to £181. 670kg Aberdeen Angus to £163. 550kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £163. 700kg British Blue to £158. Friesians sold from £128 to £156 for 700kg.

FAT HEIFERS OVERAGE

500kg Belgian Blue to £212. 550kg Belgian Blue to £211. 580kg Limousin to £201. 480kg Shorthorn to £190. 550kg Charolais to £177. 510kg Limousin to £173. 560kg Limousin to £173. 550kg Limousin to £170. 510kg Limousin to £166.

FAT STEERS UNDERAGE

530kg Simmental to £196. 600kg Hereford to £183. 550kg Limousin to £182. 780kg Aberdeen Angus to £175. 720kg Charolais to £174. 700kg Charolais to £171. 800kg Charolais to £170. 620kg Hereford to £158. 610kg Friesian to £154. Other Friesians sold from £136 to £144 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS UNDERAGE

520kg Limousin to £206. 580kg Simmental to £199. 510kg Charolais to £190. 600kg Charolais to £182. 650kg Aberdeen Angus to £177. 530kg Aberdeen Angus to £176. 490kg Belgian Blue to £170. 590kg Shorthorn to £170. 550kg Hereford to £170. 500kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £168. 520kg Friesian to £137. 400kg Ayrshire to £128. Other Friesians sold from £110 to £124 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (154)

A good steady demand in this section with forward steers selling to £1,425 for a 830kg Limousin (£171) 770kg Shorthorn to £1,370 (£178), 700kg Limousin to £1,340 (£191), 730kg Charolais to £1,325, 750kg Charolais to £1,290 and 710kg Shorthorn to £1,250 for G Reid Armagh. D Greenaway, Portadown 780kg Limousin to £1,380 (£177), 640kg Limousin to £1,260 (£197) and 700kg Saler to £1,250. K Walker, Portadown 750kg Charolais to £1,370 (£182), 720kg Limousin to £1,365 (£189), 750kg Charolais to £1,310, 660kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,295 (£196), 690kg Charolais to £1,290, 670kg Belgian Blue to £1,270 and 670kg Limousin to £1,250. B Ryan, Dungannon 770kg Charolais to £1,350. I Titterington, Moira 680kg Belgian Blue to £1,275 (£187), S McClelland, Portadown 600kg Charolais to £1,245 (£207).

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 400KG TO 500KG

P Tally, Dungannon 450kg Limousin to £1,065 (£236) and 480kg Limousin to £985. P Flannigan, Rosslea 450kg Charolais to £1,055 (£234), 480kg Charolais to £1,030 (£214) and 470kg Charolais to £980. Newtownbutler producer 490kg Limousin to £1,050 and 460kg Limousin to £1,025. E Cassidy, Tempo 420kg Charolais to £980 (£233), G Little, Newtownbutler 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. Ballygawley producer 440kg Charolais to £930. R Hill, Newtownstewart 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £925, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £910, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £825 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £870 (£217.50), D Prentice, Garvery 440kg Charolais to £910. I Titterington, Moira 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. T Taggart, Aughnacloy 440kg Hereford to £900. Caledon producer 500kg Limousin to £900, 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £900 and 470kg Fleckvieh to £880.

SMALLER SORTS UNDER 400KG

M/S D and G Farry, Trillick 340kg Limousin to £775 (£228), 290kg Simmental to £690 (£238) and 250kg Simmental to £560. Derrylin producer 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £650 and 340kg Friesian to £560.

STORE HEIFERS (110)

A firm demand reported in this section with forward stores selling to £1,185 for a 560kg Charolais (£211.50), 510kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £1,060 (£208), 510kg Charolais to £1,055 (£207), 540kg Limousin to £1,010, 510kg Limousin to £980 and 570kg Aberdeen Angus to £950 for F Donnelly, Armagh. Mountview Cattle, Dungannon 530kg Charolais to £1,125 (£212), G and E Murphy, Tempo 530kg Charolais to £1,105 (£208) and 510kg Charolais to £990 (£197), R Law, Aughnacloy 560kg Charolais to £1,080, 540kg Limousin to £1,075. P Mohan, Rosslea 510kg Charolais to £1,040 (£204), 510kg Charolais to £1,035 (£203) and 530kg Charolais to £1,030. S McAloon, Rosslea 530kg Charolais to £1,005. K Lockhart, Dungannon 510kg Charolais to £950.

MEDIUM WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

B J McManus, Newtownbutler 490kg Charolais to £1,110 (£226.50), 490kg Limousin to £,1075 (£219), 500kg Limousin to £1,030 (£206), 490kg Charolais to £1,010, 450kg Charolais to £1,000 (£222) and 490kg Charolais to £980. E and S McCaughey, Trillick 470kg Charolais to £1,070 (£227), 470kg Charolais to £1,010 (£215), J J Beggan, Rosslea 480kg Limousin to £1,050 (£219) and 450kg Charolais to £955. G Little, Newtownbutler 480kg Charolais to £1,045 (£218), 470kg Charolais to £1,020 (£217) and 470kg Charolais to £1,010 (£215), S McAloon, Rosslea 440kg Limousin to £1,010 (£229), P Mohan, Rosslea 480kg Simmental to £990 and 460kg Charolais to £970. P Flannigan, Rosslea 460kg Charolais to 410kg Charolais to £795.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

P Flannigan, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £940 (£235), J J Beggan, Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £870 (£217.50), Kesh producer 400kg Simmental to £850. G Crawford, Brookeborough 400kg Charolais to £825, 390kg Charolais to £800, 380kg Charolais to £790. D McManus, Roscor 350kg Limousin to £850 (£243), M A Jack, Fivemiletown 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £780, 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £755 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £660. K Lockhart, Dungannon 390kg Charolais to £765 and 340kg Charolais to £745.

WEANLINGS (382)

A larger entry sold readily with steers and bulls selling to £1,095 for a 540kg Charolais (£203) for Conor Fee, Tempo. B Quinn, Dungannon 460kg Charolais to £1,060 (£230), 460kg Charolais to £1,040 (£226), 420kg Charolais to £1,025 (£244), 420kg Charolais to £1,020 (£243), 460kg Charolais to £1,015, 410kg Charolais to £1,005 (£245), 500kg Charolais to £1,005, 400kg Charolais to £995 (£249) and 410kg Charolais to £990 (£241), Derrylin producer 590kg Simmental to £1,060. J Boylan, Aughnacloy 460kg Charolais to £1,055 (£229), P McGovern, Fivemiletown 510kg Charolais to £1,050 (£206), P McClave, Rosslea 470kg Charolais to £1,040 (£221), J McSorley, Beragh 440kg Limousin to £1,010 (£229), 410kg Charolais to £1,000 (£244) and 430kg Charolais to £1,000 (£232), B McCrystal, Omagh 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £995 and 490kg Limousin to £990. A Shortt Omagh 410kg Limousin to £990 (£241).

WEANLING HEIFERS

Kesh producer 310kg Belgian Blue to £870 (£280) and 330kg Charolais to £840 (£254), P Stewart, Belcoo 430kg Charolais to £850 and 390kg Charolais to £790. K McIvor, Seskinore 360kg Charolais to £830, 350kg Charolais to £805 and 360kg Charolais to £795. A Donnelly, Ederney 320kg Charolais to £800 (£250) and 350kg Charolais to £795. S Cassidy, Tempo 430kg Charolais to £795. Mark Beacom, Ederney 370kg Charolais to £790 and 340kg Limousin to £790. Dungannon producer 370kg Charolais to £790. J Graham, Ederney 350kg Limousin to £780. Clogher producer 360kg Charolais to £780. A A Veitch, Kinawley 410kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £770 and 290kg Blonde d’Aquitaine to £770 (£265), J McGovern, Letterbreen 380kg Charolais to £760. A Shortt, Omagh 310kg Limousin to £760 (£245)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

A large entry this week sold to a steady demand with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £1,970. Fintona producer £1,780 for calved heifer. Beragh producer £1,700, £1,670, £1,590 and £1,260 for calved heifers. Dungannon producer £1,540 for calved heifer and £1,450 for springing heifer. Armagh producer £1,400 for calved heifer. Ballygawley producer £1,380 for calved heifer, Lisnaskea producer £1,360 for calved heifer .

Others sold from £1,000 to £1,300.

BREEDING BULLS

Roscor producer £1,300 for pedigree non registered Limousin (born 13/02/16) and £1,205 for pedigree non registered Charolais (born 25/09/18), Portdaown producer £1,200 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 04/01/15).

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A large entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with a Blaney producer selling a second calver with bull calf to £2,450. Augher producer £2,205 for second calver with bull calf, £2,000 for heifer with bull calf and £1,750 for heifer with bull calf. Dungannon producer £1,560, £1,375, £1,340 x 2 £1,320 and £1,040 for incalf cows and heifers (due 4.6 weeks to Limousin and Charolais bulls), Derrylin producer £1,520 and £1,510 for cows with heifer calves. Aghalee producer £1,400 for incalf cow (due May to pedigree Limousin bull), Trillick producer £1,260 for heifer and bull calf. Belleek producer £1,210 for 2012 cow with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £1,155 for heifer with heifer calf. Rosslea producer £1,150 x 2 for incalf Aberdeen Angus heifers. Dungannon producer £1,100 for heifer with heifer calf. Lots of other incalf cows and heifers sold from £755 to £1,005.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES

Another large entry in this section sold to a sharp demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £375 for a Charolais to M/S P A and J Grue Lisnaskea, M/S, E and A Thompson, Tempo £340 for Hereford. I V Hawkes, Omagh £325 for Aberdeen Angus, W H Stockdale, Clogher £315 for Belgian Blue, D J T Elliott, Brookeborough £300 for Belgian Blue, T Irwin, Fintona £300 and £290 for Simmentals. N Kiernan, Aghalane £290 for Belgian Blue, D M and E Murray, Fintona £280 for Charolais and C Quinn, Dungannon £270 for Belgian Blue.

HEIFER CALVES

M/S P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £345 for Charolais, D Farrell, Fivemiletown £335 and £290 for Charolais. R D Dane, Lisbellaw £330 for Limousin, M/S E and A Thompson, Tempo £325 for Belgian Blue and £270 for Hereford. D Mawhinney, Ballymoney £310 for Friesian. Augher producer £300 and £295 for Belgian Blues. Lisbellaw producer £280 for Charolais.

REARED BULLS

Patrick McGirr, Ballygawley £640, £625, £620 and £530 for Limousins. Kesh producer £600 and £565 for Limousins. A McGirr Ballygawley £570 for Saler. R McAteer, Coalisland £535, £500, £455 x 2 and £430 for Simmentals. S McGovern, Clogher £530 for Limousin, £525 for Belgian Blue £435 for Belted Galloway and £405 for Aberdeen Angus. Philip Edwards, Ballygawley £450, £405 and £400 x 2 for Friesians.

REARED HEIFERS

C Monteith, Omagh £600 and £520 for Limousins, £570 for Aberdeen Angus, £565, £555 x 2 for Charolais. A McGirr, Ballygawley £595 for Saler. J Foster, Derrylin £510 for Limousin, Lisbellaw producer £440 x 2 for Aberdeen Anguss. A Rafferty, Dungannon £425 for Limousin and R McAteer, Coalisland £350 for Simmental.