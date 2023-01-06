At the beginning of March in 2009, Moneyrea YFC, in County Down, organised a fantastic pyjama party, which was held at the Temple Golf Club.

Do you recognise any of the young farmers in the pictures below?

Pictures were taken on the night by photographer, Kevin McAuley/McAuley Multimedia, and are sure to bring back some memories.

Tori McGowan and Laura Phillips pictured at the Moneyrea YFC pyjama party held at the Temple Golf Club in March 2009. Pic Kevin McAuley Photography/Multimedia.

Mark Leathen and Brian Redmond pictured at the Moneyrea pyjama party held at the Temple Golf Club in 2009.

Having a good time at the Moneyrea YFC pyjama party held at the Temple Golf Club in 2009.

Linzi Johnston and Valerie Orr pictured at the Moneyrea YFC pyjama party held at the Temple Golf Club in March 2009.

Rebecca Smyth, Kimberley McConnell and Sarah Scott pictured at the Moneyrea YFC pyjama party held at the Temple Golf Club in March 2009.

Kim Nugent and Samantha McFarlane pictured at the Moneyrea YFC pyjama party held at the Temple Golf Club in 2009.

Tori McGowan, Ian McMullan, Laura Phillips and Stuart Orr pictured at the Moneyrea YFC pyjama party held at the Temple Golf Club in 2009.

Stephanie McCollam and Rachael Barr pictured at the Moneyrea YFC pyjama party held at the Temple Golf Club in 2009.

Sisters Stephanie and Joanne Hilland pictured at the Moneyrea YFC pyjama party held at the Temple Golf Club in March 2009.