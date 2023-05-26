This superb holding is now on the open market through Eadie, McFarland and Co and is for sale for offers over £484,500.

Located on the Coa Road, Ballinamallard, the property is accessed via a good concrete laneway which leads to a large concrete yard. A separate tarmac driveway also leads to the front with lawned area.

The four bedroom, two reception detached bungalow was renovated throughout in 2021 and is “deceptively spacious”.

To the side and rear is a fully enclosed concrete yard and garden laid in lawn, and a recently installed decked area with LED lighting.

The selling agent states: “Two concrete yards and an array of useful outbuildings are included. The lands have extensive road frontage access and are in one block adjacent to the property. Early viewing comes highly recommended.”

Offers will be considered for circa 28.5 acres of land as an individual lot at a guide price at £9,000 per acre.

Outbuildings include:

- Two-bay open shed (23'11" x 15'1").

- Two byres.

- Workshop (29'9" x 14'2") with light and power.

- Rear concrete yard with cattle crush and holding area.

- Shed (28'8" x 14'6").

- Silage shed (64'7" x 18'6").

- Machinery shed (30 x 22'6").

- Workshop (62'11" x 18'7") with light and power.

- Large byre with adjoining recreation room.

Improvements to property in 2021:

- House rewire and new light fittings including recessed downlights.

- Five new double-glazed windows.

- Redecorated throughout.

- New timber floors and carpets.

- Both bathrooms refurbished and main bathroom fitted with a walk-in sliding glass shower including a new 10kw high output electric shower.

- Area of attic floored with Velux window including power and lighting.

- Side garden landscaped including large decking area with integrated lighting.

- New timber fencing to enclose rear of bungalow.

- Two outbuildings rewired with new power and lighting.

- CCTV system installed compatible to phone App.

You can find out more information here, or contact Eadie, McFarland and Co on Tel. 028 6632 4831.

