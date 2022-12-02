News you can trust since 1963
Attractive former dairy farm, with charming farmhouse and 130 acres of excellent land, on the market for offers over £1,070,000

An attractive former dairy farm, with a charming farmhouse and excellent agricultural land extending to 130.63 acres, is on the market through Galbraith.

By Joanne Knox
5 minutes ago - 2 min read

However, potential buyers will have to be quick as the closing date for offers is noon on Friday 9 December 2022.

Crorieshill, Cassillis, Maybole, South Ayrshire, is for sale for offers over £1,070,000.

The property enjoys a secluded yet accessible location adjacent to the historic Cassillis Estate.

    Maybole is approximately two miles away and has a supermarket, chemist and bakery, as well as both primary and secondary schools, while Ayr is around seven miles away.

    Crorieshill was, historically, run as a dairy unit. Latterly the fields have been let on seasonal grazing agreements.

    The farm extends to approximately 130 acres in total, available as a whole or in four lots.

    The land is presently all down to grass and is in excellent heart having been well maintained over many years.

    Crorieshill is a most attractive farm with a charming farmhouse, garden, well maintained steading and excellent grazing land. Image: www.galbraithgroup.com

    The farmhouse is well presented and has a traditional stone steading at the rear.

    There is a modest range of more modern farm buildings, including a Crendon shed, hay shed, implement shed and slatted shed which are all well maintained.

    Farm buildings:

    - Dutch Barn (About 18.37m x 12.87m) with four bays and adjoining lean to.

    The farmhouse is well presented and has a traditional stone steading at the rear. Image: www.galbraithgroup.com

    - Crendon Shed (About 26.18m x 18.05m) Concrete base with cement fibre roof. Divided into three sections and incorporating a workshop, former silage pit and cattle court with central feed passage.

    - High Level Slatted Shed (About 16.74m x 10.66m) Concrete block walls, steel frame, box profile sheeted roof.

    - Shed with roller door (About 16.19m x 9.03m) Concrete block walls, steel frame, box profile roof.

    - Implement Shed (About 12.48m x 6.07m) Steel and timber frame. Box profile roof. Rubble floor.

    Crorieshill is offered for sale as a whole or in four lots. Image: www.galbraithgroup.com

    - Former Cart Shed (About 8.6m x 6.14m)

    - Stone Granary (About 8.71m x 6.1m)

    - Courtyard Shed (About 11.85m x 5.91m)

    - Former Stables (About 14.0m x 4.77m)

    Crorieshill is for sale as a whole or in four lots as follows:

    - Lot One: Crorieshill Farmhouse, farm buildings and about 12 acres in all

    Crorieshill was historically run as a dairy unit. Latterly the fields have been let on seasonal grazing agreements. Image: www.galbraithgroup.com

    - Lot Two: About 13 acres of land

    - Lot Three: About 56 acres of land

    - Lot Four: About 49 acres of land

    See here for more details or contact Galbraith in Ayr on Tel. 01292 268 181.

    Crorieshill is a most attractive farm with a charming farmhouse, garden, well maintained steading and excellent grazing land. Image: www.galbraithgroup.com
    The property enjoys a secluded yet accessible location adjacent to the historic Cassillis Estate. Image: www.galbraithgroup.com