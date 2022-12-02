Attractive former dairy farm, with charming farmhouse and 130 acres of excellent land, on the market for offers over £1,070,000
An attractive former dairy farm, with a charming farmhouse and excellent agricultural land extending to 130.63 acres, is on the market through Galbraith.
However, potential buyers will have to be quick as the closing date for offers is noon on Friday 9 December 2022.
Crorieshill, Cassillis, Maybole, South Ayrshire, is for sale for offers over £1,070,000.
The property enjoys a secluded yet accessible location adjacent to the historic Cassillis Estate.
Most Popular
Maybole is approximately two miles away and has a supermarket, chemist and bakery, as well as both primary and secondary schools, while Ayr is around seven miles away.
Crorieshill was, historically, run as a dairy unit. Latterly the fields have been let on seasonal grazing agreements.
The farm extends to approximately 130 acres in total, available as a whole or in four lots.
The land is presently all down to grass and is in excellent heart having been well maintained over many years.
The farmhouse is well presented and has a traditional stone steading at the rear.
There is a modest range of more modern farm buildings, including a Crendon shed, hay shed, implement shed and slatted shed which are all well maintained.
Farm buildings:
- Dutch Barn (About 18.37m x 12.87m) with four bays and adjoining lean to.
- Crendon Shed (About 26.18m x 18.05m) Concrete base with cement fibre roof. Divided into three sections and incorporating a workshop, former silage pit and cattle court with central feed passage.
- High Level Slatted Shed (About 16.74m x 10.66m) Concrete block walls, steel frame, box profile sheeted roof.
- Shed with roller door (About 16.19m x 9.03m) Concrete block walls, steel frame, box profile roof.
- Implement Shed (About 12.48m x 6.07m) Steel and timber frame. Box profile roof. Rubble floor.
- Former Cart Shed (About 8.6m x 6.14m)
- Stone Granary (About 8.71m x 6.1m)
- Courtyard Shed (About 11.85m x 5.91m)
- Former Stables (About 14.0m x 4.77m)
Crorieshill is for sale as a whole or in four lots as follows:
- Lot One: Crorieshill Farmhouse, farm buildings and about 12 acres in all
- Lot Two: About 13 acres of land
- Lot Three: About 56 acres of land
- Lot Four: About 49 acres of land
See here for more details or contact Galbraith in Ayr on Tel. 01292 268 181.