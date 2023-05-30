Joyce Clarke is offering a “once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase a farm with the character and appeal of Rock House”.

This exceptional farm is located at Rock Lane, Aghagallon, Aghalee, and includes circa 37.96 acres of prime agricultural land.

Rock House is a truly beautiful detached family home which enjoys total privacy from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

It is situated just a short distance from the popular village of Moira, as well as the M1 Motorway network.

The property itself sits on a spacious site extending to approximately one acre, including a former sand arena.

Stone walls and mature hedge surround the property, which includes gardens laden with trees, shrubs and garden features.

The selling agent, Joyce Clarke, states: “Steeped in history, with part of the dwelling dating back to approximately 1830s, this beautiful detached family home is full of character and has retained many of its original features.

“The living accommodation comprises of four reception rooms and two further rooms on the top floor. The property boasts five bedrooms, family bathroom, shower room, ensuite to master bedroom and ground floor WC.

“The tarmac courtyard provides excellent parking and includes access to attached store, double stable block and large double garage with floored attic.”

The former sand school/arena is floodlit and has gated access to the courtyard and a field to the rear.

A utility store includes a wooden pedestrian door and is plumbed for a washing machine. There is a range of power points, lighting, windows which provide natural light and rubber mat flooring.

There is a also a block of stables with concrete flooring, power points and lighting.

The double garage features two electric roller doors, with a pedestrian door and wood framed double glazed windows to the side. There is rubber mat flooring, a loft ladder and a floored attic with gable and roof window, as well as a range of power points.

Key features:

- Beautiful period style detached home with an array of original features to include natural stone and slate roof

- Approximately C37.96 acres of prime agricultural land

- Four reception rooms, five well proportioned bedrooms

- Stable block and sand school

- Beautifully landscaped fully enclosed gardens

- Detached double garage with electric roller doors

- Fuel efficient solar panels

- CCTV system

To find out more or to arrange a viewing, contact Joyce Clarke on Tel. 02838 331 111. Price on application.

You can also view the listing in full here.

