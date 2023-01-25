The Fibrus Spring Farm and Plant Machinery Show is back at the Eikon Exhibition Centre.

Widely recognised as the leading exhibition shows of all thing farming and agricultural, the Spring Farm Machinery group have expanded year on year becoming a staple in the calendar of farmers, business owners and customers.

With over 200 exhibitors, the Spring Farm Machinery Show showcases the latest tractors, combines, arable and grassland machinery, as well as a wide range of new technology, services and tools for every sector.

Packed with the latest innovations, you'll see machinery launches, debuts and global brands.

Smaller agricultural engineering and machinery companies from across Ireland and the UK are in attendance, ensuring a fantastic array of products to suit all sectors of the industry, whatever your budget.

The show runs until 10pm tonight and will open again tomorrow at 12 Noon.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Spring Farm Machinery Show 2023 TikTok star Flat Out Flat Broke Sandy met pupils from Magherafelt High School at the show on Wednesday Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

2 . Spring Farm Machinery Show 2023 Lily Woods visited the machinery show with her nanny, Karen Beckett, from Donaghcloney. Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

3 . Spring Farm Machinery Show 2023 The Fibrus Spring Farm and Plant Machinery Show is back at the Eikon Exhibition Centre. The show is open until 10pm tonight and from 12 Noon tomorrow (Thursday 26 January). Photo: Freelance Photo Sales

4 . Spring Farm Machinery Show 2023 The Fibrus Spring Farm and Plant Machinery Show is back at the Eikon Exhibition Centre. The show is open until 10pm tonight and from 12 Noon tomorrow (Thursday 26 January). Photo: Freelance Photo Sales