Logan Estate, one of the finest residential, agricultural, and sporting estates in the south of Scotland, is now on the market through Savills for offers over £9.5 million. The setting and scenery are “stunning”, with views of Northern Ireland to the west and the Machars peninsula to the east.

Logan Estate in Stranraer, Wigtownshire, spans the productive lowland landscape of the Rhins peninsula between the coastlines of the North Channel and Luce Bay – a distance of three miles as the crow flies.

The estate extends to just over 1,630 acres in total with Logan House, a beautiful Queen Anne property, at its heart. The agricultural landholding is managed in hand and extends to approximately 1,158 acres, with a further 270 acres of woodlands managed for sporting and amenity purposes.

Owned by the McDouall family for an extraordinary 700 years until its sale to the current owners in 2002, the estate now centres on Logan House, an A Listed Queen Anne early classical mansion house, dating from 1702. Rich in intricate period features and designed to host and entertain, the house is also a wonderfully comfortable and manageable nine-bedroom home.

The farmland at Logan extends to 1,158 acres and currently supports an arable and livestock grazing regime. Logan Mains provides a base for the farming enterprise in the form of traditional and modern agricultural buildings. The estate is renowned for its high quality pheasant and partridge shoot, as well as for first class duck flighting and wild fowling.

Roe buck stalking is also available, as is salmon netting in Luce Bay. Woodland plays a major role at Logan, covering 270 acres and is a mix of native broadleaf trees and commercial conifer plantations.

In addition to Logan House there are six residential properties. These range from a handsome period farmhouse to charming rural cottages. Most are available to rent out, generating a valuable income stream, with the remainder occupied by estate employees.

Small commercial properties include Logan Fish Pond – a local visitor attraction – and two scenic picnic areas. The estate also includes Port Logan Bay together with the pier and lighthouse along with more than two miles of craggy coastline and sandy beaches; this stretch forms the western periphery of the estate.

Evelyn Channing, Savills, commented: “A magnificent and historic estate with the most elegant of houses as its jewel in the crown, Logan has proved to be a wonderful family retreat for entertaining, relaxation and the enjoyment of country sports and the great outdoors. Its launch to market now represents a rare opportunity for a new owner to acquire a glorious example of Queen Anne architecture, a very fine shoot, easily managed farming, forestry and residential concerns, and even an aristocratic title, in what is one of Scotland’s most unspoilt – yet accessible - regions.”

Co-agent, Kay Paton of Savills Dumfries office, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for others to discover the Rhins Peninsula and to appreciate the merits of living in the south west which I have been championing for years!”

Logan Estate, Stranraer, Wigtownshire, Scotland Queen Anne house with three reception rooms, nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and woodland gardens.

Logan Estate, Stranraer, Wigtownshire, Scotland Logan Mains.

Logan Estate, Stranraer, Wigtownshire, Scotland Logan Mains.

