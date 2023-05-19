A farm extending to 61.75 acres is on the market in Northern Ireland for offers around £700,000.

Estate agent, Tim Martin, is “delighted” to offer this holding to the market, situated on the Tullykin Road, Killyleagh – an area “renowned for quality lands”.

The property includes a traditional modernised farmhouse, range of outbuildings and lands surrounding the farmyard.

“The lands provide good grazing with plenty of shelter and are ideally suitable for grazing a suckler herd and/or sheep flock,” the selling agent states.

“The property is convenient to Crossgar, Killyleagh and Downpatrick and affords the opportunity for those to purchase their own farm, extend their existing farm or purchase a farm for a family member.”

There is also an old cottage located on the farm, which provides the potential to construct a second home, subject to planning, or sell off causing minimum disruption to the holding. This cottage is accessed off the Wallace Hill Road.

The lands surrounding the farm house and outbuildings are sub-divided into convenient sized fields, and are all laid down to grass and provide good grazing, with many of them suitable for cutting silage. The lands enjoy frontage to the Scaddy and Cuttyshane Roads and mains water is laid on to drinking troughs.

Farm buildings include:

- Calf house, divided into two pens.

- Loft, approached via concrete steps.

- Lyin shed, 10.19M X 9.60M (33'5 X 31'6). Divided into two pens.

- Byre, 6.81M X 5.11M (22'4 X 16'9).

- Workshop, 5.69M X 5.11M (18'8 X 16'9). Light and power points; loft over.

- Meal house, 4.98M X 4.52M (16'4 X 14'10). Double doors; light point.

- Cattle house, 10.72M X 8.23M (35'2 X 27'0).

Key features:

- 61.75 acre farm

- Modernised cottage

- Living room and dining room

- Three bedrooms

- Range of outbuildings

- Lands surround the farmyard

- Old cottage on the farm providing opportunity for a second home (subject to PP)

You can view the listing in full here, or for further details and to arrange a viewing, contact Tim Martin, Comber, on Tel. 028 9187 8956.

Undefined: readMore

1 . Rockhead, Tullykin Road, Killyleagh A farm extending to 61.75 acres is on the market in Northern Ireland for offers around £700,000. Photo: www.timmartin.co.uk Photo Sales

2 . Rockhead, Tullykin Road, Killyleagh The property includes a traditional modernised farmhouse, range of outbuildings and lands surrounding the farmyard. Photo: www.timmartin.co.uk Photo Sales

3 . Rockhead, Tullykin Road, Killyleagh The lands provide good grazing with plenty of shelter and are ideally suitable for grazing a suckler herd and/or sheep flock. Photo: www.timmartin.co.uk Photo Sales

4 . Rockhead, Tullykin Road, Killyleagh Estate agent, Tim Martin, is “delighted” to offer this holding to the market. Photo: www.timmartin.co.uk Photo Sales