Two-thirds of Brits stumped by UK citizenship test, research shows

Two-thirds of Brits would fail the citizenship test | Shutterstock

Recent data has revealed Brits are stumped by questions in their own citizenship test.

The research of 2,000 Britons conducted by the Immigration Advice Service, showed a significant number were unable to answer questions featured in the citizenship and Life in the UK Test.

This has led to serious questions on its fairness and suitability to determine citizenship, according to a study by Essex University where two-thirds of Brits would fail.

The findings showed that almost half (45 per cent) of Gen Z and Millenials couldn’t correctly name Henry VII’s first wife.

And over half (56 per cent) didn’t know that the Cavaliers and Roundheads were the main protagonists of the Civil War.

Further findings, from the research include that 10 per cent of respondents were unaware the Battle of the Somme occurred during the First World War.

With quarter of Brits also not knowing the UK’s first Prime Minister – which for those who don’t know was Sir Robert Walpole (1721-42).

10 per cent of Gen Z respondents didn’t know the question: “Which country is Swansea in?” | Shutterstock

‘If many native-born Brits struggle [...] are we asking the right things?’

Ono Okeregha, Director at the Immigration Advice Service said: “These findings highlight the need for a national conversation – not only about how we remember our history, but also how we determine citizenship.

“The Life in the UK Test is designed to assess whether someone who is seeking to become a British Citizen understands the history, culture and values of the UK.

“But if our survey shows that many native-born Brits, including younger generations, struggle with the same knowledge, it begs the question: are we asking the right things?”

These comments come after it was revealed that 10 per cent of Gen Z respondents didn’t know the question: “Which country is Swansea in?”.

Okeregha added: "It’s time to reassess whether a test that many native Britons struggle with, and better resembles a pub quiz than effective means to determine citizenship, is fit for purpose.”

It was concluded that 27 per cent of Baby boomers answered all questions correctly, 18 per cent for Gen X, and 11 per cent for Millennials and Gen Z.

In response to the alarming scores, The Immigration Advice Service cast doubt on the fairness of the Life in the UK Test, a requirement for those seeking British citizenship or settlement.

The test, designed to evaluate knowledge of British history, culture, and governance, overly relies on knowledge of obscure historical facts and is too disconnected from being a good citizen in practice.