Detectives investigating a report of arson at the Catherine Street area of Limavady on Thursday 30th May, have arrested a 12-year-old boy.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly before 5:55pm, it was reported that a fire occurred at derelict premises in the area. Colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, who were already in attendance brought the fire under control. Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries and the incident is being treated as deliberate ignition at this time.

“A 12 year old male was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and bailed pending further enquiries.

“Catherine Street remains closed with diversions in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

