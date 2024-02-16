42-year-old man dies in hospital after road traffic collision
The Police Service of Northern Ireland has confirmed that a man has sadly died following a road traffic collision in the Strand Road area of Derry/Londonderry on Sunday 11th February.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
James Gallagher was aged 42 and from the Derry/Londonderry area.
Detective Sergeant Arkins of the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Colleagues from other emergency services attended, but sadly Mr Gallagher passed away in hospital.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time of the collision, or who has any CCTV, dash cam or mobile phone footage that could assist with our investigation, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 185 of 11/02/24.”